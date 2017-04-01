13 Best PS4 Apps
Your PlayStation 4 is more than just a game console. It can also serve as one of the premier content-streaming boxes on the market thanks to the variety of music- and video-streaming services it supports. Whether you want to watch a movie or check out others playing esports, there's plenty for you to do. Here are 13 apps worth checking out on your PS4.
Illustration: Tom's Guide; Shutterstock
Netflix
Whatever your viewing preferences — from binge watching the entirety of The West Wing to checking out some comedy specials to catching up on original series like House of Cards and Marvel's Jessica Jones — there is something for you to watch on Netflix. The large catalog of movies and TV shows is enough to keep you entertained for months at a time.
Credit: Sony
Twitch
One of the few things that's as fun as gaming is watching talented, personable people play the latest games and competitive esports. Twitch is filled with fun and funny personalities, professionals showing off their skills, and people kicking back, relaxing and chatting with viewers while playing. You can even stream your own games on Twitch; it's a perfect complement to your PS4.
Illustration: Sony; Shutterstock
Spotify
Since you have that sweet soundbar attached to your TV, you might as well use it for some tunes when you're not playing Horizon Zero Dawn. Alternatively, you can stream music in the background as you make waste of Bastion and Torbjorn in Overwatch. Either way, you'll have access to a huge library of music, and you can transfer your Spotify Premium membership to get rid of commercials.
Credit: Sony
Plex
If you have shows, movies or music in your personal collection that aren't on your PS4, you can stream them to the console from your Plex server. Just install the app and log in, and you'll be streaming your own media in no time.
Credit: Sony
PlayStation Vue
Looking to cut the cord? PlayStation Vue is one of our favorite TV streaming services. It has a wide range of channels, including major networks like ABC, Fox, NBC and CBS. It also boasts nearly limitless cloud DVR storage, an easy-to-use interface and great search tools to make sure you find just what you're looking for.
Illustration: Sony; Shutterstock
Amazon Instant Video
If you're already paying for Amazon Prime, you can easily watch it on the big screen with your PS4. Exclusives like The Man in the High Castle and Sneaky Pete are available only on the service, while the catalog is rounded out with The Americans, Orphan Black and more.
Illustration: Sony; Shutterstock
YouTube
Look, you could watch highbrow dramas on Netflix and Amazon, but you could also use your PS4 to watch cat videos and Epic Rap Battles of History on YouTube. All of the time you waste watching videos on your laptop and phone could be wasted just as well using your PlayStation. I love technology.
Credit: Sony
Vevo
Thanks to the internet, music videos are as big as they've been since MTV actually played music vidoes. While you can get the majority of the biggest videos on YouTube, Vevo deals in them exclusively, which means less digging for low-quality rip-offs and accidentally clicking on the karaoke version of a song.
HBO Now
With HBO Now, you can watch HBO's original programming like Westworld, Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies without a cable subscription. The app is free, but the subscription will cost you $14.99. That's not just for PS4, though; it also works on phones, Chromecast and Xbox.
Illustration: HBO; Shutterstock
GoPro Channel
The GoPro Channel isn't the most fully featured app in the world, but it does one thing really well: It shows you people doing cool stuff in first person. Want to experience skating, skydiving and surfing from your own couch? You can do it all from your PS4.
Illustration: Sony; Shutterstock
Crunchyroll
It stinks to have to wait for anime to come to the U.S. from Japan, but you don't have to. Crunchyroll airs new episodes just an hour after they show up overseas. It includes popular shows like Naruto Shippuden, Bleach and Attack on Titan.
Illustration: Sony; Shutterstock
WWE Network
You don't need a cable box to watch wrestling. The WWE app is free, and as long as you' subscribe to the service ($9.99 per month), you can stream both live wrestling and on-demand programming, get all 12 pay-per-view shows including Wrestlemania, and watch a bunch of documentaries and other original shows.
Illustration: WWE Network; Shutterstock
VRV
VRV combines programming from a number of streaming services in one place. It's all niche gaming, anime and comedy, including Crunchyroll, Funimation, Rooster Teeth, Nerdist, Machinima and Seeso. It's a one-stop shop for your geek videos, though you'll have to pay for premium access to get the best stuff.
Credit: Sony