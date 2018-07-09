15 Best Alexa Skills for News and Current Events

Keep an eye on Reddit

Redditors will love Daily Cup of Tea. Enable this skill, and Alexa will read you the top news headlines on Reddit and a joke in your Flash Briefing. Like a cup of tea, it's a great way to relax while you take in your morning news. There's also a non-Flash Briefing version of this skill with the same name, so at any point in the day, you can say "Alexa, open Daily Cup of Tea" to get the top Reddit headlines, quotes, jokes, tips and facts. You don't even need a Reddit account to use either skill.

Credit: Shutterstock