17 Best Alexa Skills for Health and Fitness

KidsMD

When your child has a bad cough or fever, it can be hard to decide when to go to the doctor or how much medicine to give. The KidsMD skill was developed by Boston Children's Hospital, and walks you through symptoms of illness, and whether they are serious enough to warrant a visit to the pediatrician. It also gives details about how much ibuprofen, acetaminophen or aspirin to give based on age and weight — handy, if you’ve lost the original packaging.

Credit: Shutterstock