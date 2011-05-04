Packaging Foam Molds to Fit Any Object

Packaging company Sealed Air offers an innovative packaging solution known as the Instapak Foam-in-Place, the perfect solution to safely packing and shipping objects with irregular shapes and sizes. The packaging solution works by utilizing a chemical reaction that the user initiates by applying pressure to the package.

Instantly the chemicals combine and begin molding to fit the object that is being packaged and shipped. When the reaction is complete, the foam hardens and provides a safe and durable environment to ship any object. Check the Instapak out in the video below.