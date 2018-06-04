Stunning Silk White OnePlus 6 Available Tomorrow

OnePlus likes to produce limited edition models of its smartphones, and just a few weeks after its release, it looks like the OnePlus 6 is getting the special treatment.

The company has announced that the Silk White version of the OnePlus 6, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will launch Tuesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. ET for $579.

(Image credit: OnePlus )

Like all OnePlus phones, the Silk White OnePlus 6 is available direct from the company's website. This model retails for $50 more than the standard 6GB/64GB Mirror Black one, and features a specially-prepared glass back that's super smooth to the touch. OnePlus combined a corrosion process with multiple stages of polishing and a sprinkling of pearl powder to create the matte-yet-metallic finish, which doesn't look or feel like any other smartphone out there right now.

The aluminum frame of the Silk White OnePlus 6 is a light shade of gold that's not quite rose, and it's been complemented by similarly-colored accents and branding on the back.

The end result makes for a device that looks quite unique, even within OnePlus' catalog of quirky one offs. In fact, it's even a far cry from the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T, which had an eggshell-like texture derived from minerals and oil paint. That too was a limited edition model, and it disappeared from OnePlus' site after less than a day on sale — so if you're interested in the Silk White OnePlus 6, you might want to act quick.

Image Credit: OnePlus