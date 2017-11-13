Why You Should Skip iPhone X and Wait for 2018

Apple reportedly plans to come out with three new iPhones next September. And all three will look like the iPhone X.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's the word from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Apple product insights. The report, cited by both 9to5Mac and MacRumors, lays out the expectation that Apple will include the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display — including the controversial top notch — in each of its 2018 models.

MORE: How to Use the iPhone X - A Guide to New (or Improved) Features

Apple will release two OLED iPhones in 2018, Kuo says in his research note. One will be a second-generation version of the 5.8-inch iPhone X, and one will come with a much larger 6.5-inch display. A 6.1-inch iPhone will also reportedly join the lineup, but that model will have an LCD display instead of OLED. That means the mid-size phone will be cheaper than the $999 iPhone X at $649-$749, Kuo predicts, though he didn’t specify pricing for next year’s OLED models.

All three iPhones will have the iPhone X’s marquee features, including the TrueDepth camera system that enables Animoji, Face ID and Portrait Mode for selfies.

Kuo, who has sources inside Apple’s supply chain, predicts OLED display production will catch up and meet demand for next year’s OLED iPhones, so buyers won’t have to wait in line to snag one on launch day. Fingers crossed.