How to Watch and Stream the 2019 Women's World Cup

We're down to one last match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, but it's a big one: The U.S. Women's National Team plays Netherlands in today's final. And you don't have to miss a moment.

(Image credit: Martin Rose/Getty)

Whether you're in front of a TV or on the go, you have plenty of options for streaming today's match. Here's a look at how to tune into the Women's World Cup, including options if you're traveling overseas.

Where can I watch the Women's World Cup?



Fox has the exclusive rights to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in the U.S., and airs the games on its Fox broadcast channel as well as on its FS1 cable channel. Today's final featuring the U.S. team will be on Fox.



Fox isn't the only broadcaster in the U.S. carrying the Women's World Cup, though. Telemundo has the Spanish-language broadcast rights in this country.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Women's World Cup?



If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the match, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for the month that the Women’s World Cup is on, it’s $12.95.

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.



TunnelBear: Performance is just average, but this is one of the simpler VPNs out there, and at $9.99 for one month of service, TunnelBear is a lower-cost option if you just want to use the VPN during the month-long World Cup festivities.

How can I watch the Women's World Cup without a cable subscription?



If you've cut the cord, an HDTV antenna will let you pick up the signal from your local Fox or Telemundo affiliate. But if you're not going to be near a TV, you still have some options.



Fox does stream the games on its Fox Sports Go website and mobile apps (Android, iOS), but you'll need to login with your cable credentials. The same is true for the Telemundo Deportes app for Android and iOS. So that's not going to be an option if you've dropped your cable or satellite TV subscription.



You can try to turning to an over-the-top service for streaming the matches. And since the packages we've included below include FS1, you can watch other games in the tournament, too. Just make sure the service you opt for carries your local Fox affiliate; not every service does.



These services can hook you up with World Cup coverage during the next few weeks.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes a variety of channels, including Fox and FS1. It starts at $50 per month for 45 channels, including HBO.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package will set you back $45 per month for 60 channels. (FS1 and Fox are part of that mix.) Best of all, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR, so you can record the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and come back to the game at another time.

FuboTV: FuboTV offers a nice selection of sports content — including Fox and FS1 — as well as standard content across genres, and comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. It costs $55 per month, but for an extra $10 per month, you can increase the cloud DVR to 500 hours.

Playstation Vue: A PlayStation Vue subscription lets you can stream Fox and FS1 through the service’s Access tier, which is the entry-level package from PlayStation. Bad news, though — PlayStation just raised the prices on all tiers by $5, so you'll now pay $50 for the Access tier.



YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels that make it easy to watch the programming you want. And since it comes with Fox and FS1, you’ll be able watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup without trouble. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch games at a later date.