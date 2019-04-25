How to Cancel Your Apple News Plus Trial, and Why I’m Doing It Now

If you decide to cancel your Apple News+ trial or subscription — and if you signed up for it on, or close to, Day 1, your trial is about to end soon — it's pretty easy to do. Just follow these steps.



How to Cancel Apple News Plus

Go to the App Store and tap on your profile photo.

Now go to Manage Subscriptions.

Tap on Apple News.

Edit subscription.

Cancel free trial.

Now, it will appear in the Expired section, below the Active section. You can re-start your subscription by tapping its entry there, and selecting "Monthly (1 Month) $9.99."

Or, to cancel your Apple News Plus membership within the Apple News app, follow these steps.

Tap the Following tab and scroll to the very bottom to finally tap Manage Subscriptions, which is alongside notification management, blocked channels and topics, saved stories and history.

And why would you want to cancel your Apple News+ membership?



MORE: Apple News+ Is the Antidote to Facebook's Garbage

For me, browsing these periodicals isn't as good as using their websites. Take, for example, New York Magazine's Apple News+ implementation, which gives you only four tabs: All, Politics, Technology and Shopping. But ask any New York subscriber and they'll tell you Grub Street's food coverage doesn't fall under any of those. Traditional magazines give you a whole table of contents, though, so it's not all a wash.

Also, why is search functionality hidden in the Following tab? Just like the burying of subscription management in the same tab, this just doesn't make sense and feels like this iteration of News isn't ready.

So, if you're like me and already tired of Apple News+, you're probably happy to now know how to cancel it.



Correction April 8: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that you could not cancel Apple News+ within the App Store and said that there was only one newspaper available. We have also removed an incorrect statement that said the Wall Street Journal does not offer every article in the News+ app.



Credit: Tom's Guide