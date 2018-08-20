Severe Pixel 2 XL Bug Leads to Free Replacements

Editors' Note: This article was updated at 6:45 p.m. ET with a comment from Google.

If you're having some trouble with Google's Pixel 2 XL, the search giant will try to make it right.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some Pixel 2 owners are reporting that their devices are slowing down and acting sluggishly during use. Most notable, two well-known Android users, Artem Russakovskii and Marques Brownlee, said that they've both been experiencing strange performance problems that make it difficult to use their devices.

Russakovskii had his Pixel 2 XL examined by both a Google engineer and a PR person for a period of two hours. Both of those people, the prominent device reviewer said, were surprised by how much lag time there was in performing operations on the smartphone. He added that the company simply gave him a new Pixel 2 XL and said it would investigate the problem.

But he and Brownlee are not alone. And 9to5Google's Stephen Hall reported that Google has narrowed down the possible causes of the lag to three issues. One of them, Hall said, would require a full hardware replacement. The other two, it would seem, could be fixed without you getting a brand-new device.

It's unclear how widespread the reported lag issues might be. Since this is affecting two people with large followings, it's certainly gotten some attention, though Google says the problem is not a pervasive one.

"We have teams who constantly manage and monitor performance on our devices and our data indicates this is not a widespread issue," a Google spokesperson told Tom's Guide. "Getting bug reports is a normal part of our process — as is common for most consumer devices. We use these to evaluate what might be wrong and work on any necessary fixes. We are still in the process of investigating this report so it is too early to draw conclusions."

Still, if you're experiencing odd lag problems, now's the time to go to Google and find out if you can get it fixed. By the sound of it, Google is determining what the issue might be and if you qualify, you might be able to get your hands on a new model without needing to drop any cash.



Google is planning to unveil a new line of Pixels, which could be known as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in October, according to reports. Those devices could ship with new designs, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and other features.