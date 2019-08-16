Nowadays, practically every new TV comes with its own proprietary smart platform. However, if you own an older TV that you wish could stream Netflix, we've got the right deal for you.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Google Chromecast Ultra on sale for $59. That's a modest $10 off, but it's $5 shy of it's all-time price low. Unlike other streaming devices — which are constantly on sale — the Chromecast Ultra doesn't get many discounts.

The hockey puck-shaped player is remarkably easy to set up. Just plug the device into your 4K TV's HDMI port, plug the Chromecast Ultra into a wall outlet, and you're halfway ready to enjoy movie streaming.

The only steps that remain are connecting it to your home network and downloading the Google Home app to your tablet or smartphone. The Google Home app will tell you which apps are compatible with Google's Cast technology, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO Go, among others.

Each compatible app gets a "cast" button that you can press to instantly cast content from your mobile onto your HDTV. You're free to use your handheld as you normally would, since it's merely sending a signal to your Chromecast Ultra.

In our Chromecast Ultra lab tests, achieving 4K HDR fidelity took about 40 seconds using an Ethernet connection that grants 35 Mbps download speeds. While Chromecast Ultra doesn't support as many apps as its competitors, it's still a solid choice for videophiles who don't truck with Amazon, and who want top-notch performance for relatively little money.