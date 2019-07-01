Early Prime Day Deal: $15 Off Google Chromecast Ultra

Here's a deal you likely won't find on Amazon Prime Day. B&H Photo Video has the Google Chromecast Ultra on sale at its lowest price ever.

The rarely discounted streaming device is currently on sale for $54, which is $15 off its normal list price.

The hockey puck-shaped player is remarkably easy to set up. Just plug the device into your 4K TV's HDMI port, plug the Chromecast Ultra into a wall outlet, and you're halfway ready to enjoy movie streaming.

The only steps that remain are connecting it to your home network and downloading the Google Home app to your tablet or smartphone. The Google Home app will tell you which apps are compatible with Google's Cast technology, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO Go, among others.

Each compatible app gets a "cast" button that you can press to instantly cast content from your mobile onto your HDTV. You're free to use your handheld as you normally would, since it's merely sending a signal to your Chromecast Ultra.

In our lab tests, achieving 4K HDR fidelity took about 40 seconds using an Ethernet connection.

A potential downside is that many 4K HDTVs are already compatible with apps like Netflix and YouTube. However, if you have an older or budget 4K TV, the Chromecast Ultra could be the "smart" upgrade you've been looking for.