PokeMMO: Fan-Made MMORPG Based on Pokemon Games

If you ever owned a Game Boy or Game Boy Advance device, you probably played one of the many Pokemon titles at one point or another. While the original Pokemon Red Version and Pokemon Blue Version are favorites to many, the Game Boy Advance remake of the classics, Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen finally brought some color into the familiar world.

One of the troublesome elements of earlier Pokemon titles was trading. Unless you were physically present with a link cable attached, it was impossible to trade for that elusive Pokemon you've always wanted. Now, thanks to the game's active and dedicated community, you can finally play an online version of the role playing classic.

Dubbed PokeMMO, the fan-made MMORPG is essentially an emulator project that allows you to play the third generation Pokemon game online. You can participate in tournaments, battles, and of course trade with other players. Currently, the emulator requires the use of the Fire Red v1.0 USA ROM and has optional support for the HeartGold and SoulSilver ROMS.

While the project is still in its "alpha" development stage, a majority of the game is already complete and can be played at PokeMMO.eu. All you have to do is make an account, download the client, search the web for one of the supported ROMS and you are good to go.