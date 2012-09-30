PokeMMO: Fan-Made MMORPG Based on Pokemon Games

If you ever owned a Game Boy or Game Boy Advance device, you probably played one of the many Pokemon titles at one point or another. While the original Pokemon Red Version and Pokemon Blue Version are favorites to many, the Game Boy Advance remake of the classics, Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen finally brought some color into the familiar world.
One of the troublesome elements of earlier Pokemon titles was trading. Unless you were physically present with a link cable attached, it was impossible to trade for that elusive Pokemon you've always wanted. Now, thanks to the game's active and dedicated community, you can finally play an online version of the role playing classic.
Dubbed PokeMMO, the fan-made MMORPG is essentially an emulator project that allows you to play the third generation Pokemon game online. You can participate in tournaments, battles, and of course trade with other players. Currently, the emulator requires the use of the Fire Red v1.0 USA ROM and has optional support for the HeartGold and SoulSilver ROMS.
While the project is still in its "alpha" development stage, a majority of the game is already complete and can be played at PokeMMO.eu. All you have to do is make an account, download the client, search the web for one of the supported ROMS and you are good to go.
It shouldn't be taken down as long as people obtain their ROMs legally. This should mean getting it off of their own Fire Red cartridge. If they get it from the various ROM sites out there, it's the user's risk, not the people who made the MMO mod.
It's on the person who downloads the ROM to own the physical copy of the game too, and with the physical copy, he/she owns the licence to use the game. Though I'm pretty sure to be completely legal you really need to rip the ROM off of the actual cartridge, but copyright laws aren't really black and white about it. Forgive me if I'm wrong about anything.
That is like Apple making their OSX available to be installed on any machine which will never happen.
Nintendo still believes ROMs are illegal regardless of whether or not you own the original copies.
You can read all about Nintendo's stance on the ROM/Emulator scene.
http://www.nintendo.com/corp/legal.jsp#download_rom
Of course I don't think that any company including Nintendo has the moral right to object.
They make hardware incapable of playing legally made copies which should be just as equally against the law as it is intentionally bypassing your legal right.