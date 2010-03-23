Trending

GameCrush Lets You Hire a Girl to Play With You

Welcome to the escort service of gaming, where girls get paid to be the PlayDates for both casual gaming and Xbox Live games such as Halo 3 and Modern Warfare 2.

Yes, that does read '2girls1game'

It's no secret that gaming on online services such as Xbox Live, particularly in games like Halo or Modern Warfare, can be a rather crass and crude affair. Those looking to unwind after a long day of work and game in a rather, shall we say, more "social" experience could be exactly the segment that new startup GameCrush is going after.

GameCrush offers a service whereby gamers 18 and older pay $8.25 for a gaming session with a girl lasting between six to 10 minutes, with options for 'flirty' or 'dirty' chat. Six-minute sessions involve real face-to-face time over webcam with the girl over a casual game of checkers, pool or Battleship.

Those looking for more hardcore action can get 10 minutes of game time over Xbox Live in games of Halo 3, Modern Warfare 2, Gears of War 2 and Grand Theft Auto IV. While the games are more intense, the playtime is likely longer as there is no video chat involved. Support for Wii and PlayStation Network are in the works.

Like any respectable service, the girls who provide the gaming companionship get to take home 60 percent of the cash they bring in. These girls aren't actresses either, as they were found through a Craigslist posting seeing ladies who like to play games. The service right now has 1,200 registered female players, called "PlayDates," and it's free for any interested girls to sign up.

Where you and the girl take the webcam chat though, is entirely up to you.

Check out the video below for the tease of the service.

GameCrush.com launches today. For more, including a hands-on preview of the service, check out IGN's report.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • flaminggerbil 24 March 2010 02:11
    I'm lost for words.
  • 24 March 2010 02:42
    Lol! You've got to be effing kidding me! Marcus you posted this article too soon man, it isn't April 1st yet.
  • builderbobftw 24 March 2010 02:42
    Misleading Title, I'm sure there are lot's of dispointed people reading this, LOL.
  • Shadow703793 24 March 2010 02:42
    Wow..... just wow.... for some reason, I see these people making quite a bit of money off of this idea....
  • Warsaw 24 March 2010 02:44
    .....one of the biggest wastes of money I've ever laid eyes upon.
  • dman3k 24 March 2010 02:44
    What about a service for Catholics priests?
  • cruiseoveride 24 March 2010 02:45
    I bet it'll be popular in China
  • nukemaster 24 March 2010 02:45
    You have to be kidding me?
  • wonspur 24 March 2010 02:49
    builderbobftwMisleading Title, I'm sure there are lot's of dispointed people reading this, LOL.
    you must be one of the disappointed ones? what were you really hoping for?
  • HalJordan 24 March 2010 02:50
    Lame, yet at the same time I am jealous. Why aren't there lonely women gamers that want to play Halo with guys. I would let women pay me $9 for 10 minutes to play Halo with me...I'll talk sexy too..."Oh, baby, I'm gonna get you with my plasma rifle, oh yeah!"
