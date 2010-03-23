GameCrush Lets You Hire a Girl to Play With You

Yes, that does read '2girls1game'

It's no secret that gaming on online services such as Xbox Live, particularly in games like Halo or Modern Warfare, can be a rather crass and crude affair. Those looking to unwind after a long day of work and game in a rather, shall we say, more "social" experience could be exactly the segment that new startup GameCrush is going after.

GameCrush offers a service whereby gamers 18 and older pay $8.25 for a gaming session with a girl lasting between six to 10 minutes, with options for 'flirty' or 'dirty' chat. Six-minute sessions involve real face-to-face time over webcam with the girl over a casual game of checkers, pool or Battleship.

Those looking for more hardcore action can get 10 minutes of game time over Xbox Live in games of Halo 3, Modern Warfare 2, Gears of War 2 and Grand Theft Auto IV. While the games are more intense, the playtime is likely longer as there is no video chat involved. Support for Wii and PlayStation Network are in the works.

Like any respectable service, the girls who provide the gaming companionship get to take home 60 percent of the cash they bring in. These girls aren't actresses either, as they were found through a Craigslist posting seeing ladies who like to play games. The service right now has 1,200 registered female players, called "PlayDates," and it's free for any interested girls to sign up.

Where you and the girl take the webcam chat though, is entirely up to you.

Check out the video below for the tease of the service.

GameCrush.com launches today. For more, including a hands-on preview of the service, check out IGN's report.