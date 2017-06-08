Trending

Hopes for Killer Galaxy Note 8 Feature Just Dashed

Samsung's upcoming handset won't have a highly desired feature, but it will apparently sport another the S8 lacks.

Samsung's next big smartphone release could come with some desired features -- but lack another many had hoped for.

The Galaxy Note is expected to sport a 6.3-inch screen. Credit: Concept Creator/YouTube

First up, the good news. According to reports from South Korean media outlet Newsis, Samsung is planning to bundle a dual-lens camera in the Galaxy Note 8, making it the first high-end handset from the company to offer the feature. According to the report, Samsung will also keep the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio that it has in the Galaxy S8 line. However, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch display rather than the 6.2-inch screen offered by the Galaxy S8+, the report says.

While the report, which was earlier reported on by ZDNet, didn't say what the Galaxy Note 8 might look like, the site's sources said that Samsung has removed the physical home button from the handset. That decision, coupled with the other feature rumors, suggest Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 will look strikingly similar to the Galaxy S8+. However, unlike the big handset Samsung released earlier this year, the Galaxy Note 8 would support the S Pen stylus.

There has been some hope that Samsung's decision to remove the physical home button in the Galaxy Note 8 would prompt the company to offer a fingerprint sensor baked into the screen. Samsung had reportedly considered the feature in the Galaxy S8, but it wasn't working well enough at the time of production, prompting the company to move the fingerprint sensor to an inconvenient spot next to the rear-facing camera.

A separate report from Naver, which was earlier discovered by SamMobile, cited a Samsung official, who said that the company "made every effort" to offer a screen-based fingerprint sensor. However, the company discovered that security concerns, among other technical problems, ultimately forced it to decide on a physical sensor.

The Samsung official didn't say where the fingerprint sensor might be located on the Galaxy Note 8, but given the rash of complaints about its location in the Galaxy S8, Samsung might be wise to find a more central location on the rear of its upcoming handset.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 towards the end of August, or as late as early September.

  • Adam_251 08 June 2017 17:27
    Why is a fingerprint sensor baked into the screen considered such a big deal/feature? I have always FAR preferred a fingerprint sensor on the back as it is much easier just to tap with a finger while holding the phone in a natural position. The front ones are never in quite such a convenient position for your thumb.
  • David_762 08 June 2017 20:56
    I disagree. I love the note 5 placement of the physical home button and wish they would keep it on the front. Having to pick up the phone to use the sensor is irritating when using it on a flat surface which I do regularly while traveling.
  • Grant_18 08 June 2017 21:34
    It would be awesome to have both the screen sensor and a rear one! Just saying...
  • Adam_251 08 June 2017 22:09
    19792773 said:
    I disagree. I love the note 5 placement of the physical home button and wish they would keep it on the front. Having to pick up the phone to use the sensor is irritating when using it on a flat surface which I do regularly while traveling.

    That's just it. Some like you, prefer it on the front, and some like me, prefer it on the back. It's just personal preference, which is why I find it ridiculous to call it a missing killer feature. That's all.

  • Paulish 09 June 2017 10:11
    It's irresponsible to say the S8's fingerprint sensor is inconveniently located. I guess it never occurred to these critics to register their left forefinger. I can unlock my S8+ via fingerprint so quickly and with so natural and comfortable a move that you probably wouldn't notice it even if you were watching for it. So can you. Try it.
