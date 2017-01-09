XYZ's Latest 3D Printer Puts a Colorful Spin on Things

XYZprinting typically uses CES to make a boatload of product announcements, outlining the array of 3D printers it will roll out during the coming year. Its 2017 show was no exception, with the most interesting additions to the company's printer lineup happening on the lower end.





Take the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix, which actually ships later this month, The $449 printer can blend two colors with a dual-extruding single nozzle, letting you create prints that gradually change color.

The resulting prints can look fairly striking. At its CES table, XYZprinting included a tray of 3D printed sushi, with each piece display a gradual shift in color made possible by the Mix's ability to combine different colored materials. A more practical example featured a topographical map in which each level of the map used a different shade to highlight elevation changes.

da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix

The da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix uses PLA filament and features a 5.9 x 5.9 x 5.9-inch build area. It offers both a multicolor mode that lets you choose different colors that software sets proportionally in varying tones and a mixer mode, which splits color blocks according to heights.

da Vinci Nano

The other XYZ 3D printer to catch our eye at CES was the da Vinci Nano, which is set to arrive in the second quarter. Essentially a compact version of the $269 da Vini Mini (our current pick for best budget 3D printer), the Nano drops the price tag even further to $229. It's also fully enclosed and features a non-heated print bed, which were features requested by safety-minded schools looking to add 3D printers to the classroom. With a 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.7-inch build size, the Nano also won't take up too much space in those classrooms or in homes that are looking to get a start with 3D printing.