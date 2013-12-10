Trending

Chromecast Adds 10 More Internet TV Apps

The inexpensive Chromecast Internet-TV gadget gets VEVO, Songza, Revision 3 and seven other apps to its lineup.

Google has added 10 more apps to the Chromecast digital media player, the company announced today (Dec. 10) on the official Chrome blog. The apps are VEVO, Red Bull.TV, Songza, PostTV, Viki, Revision 3, BeyondPod, Plex, Avia and RealPlayer Cloud.

VEVO is a music video site, Red Bull offers a variety of video content, Songza is a music streaming site with curated channels based on genre and Post TV is the Washington Post's video channel.

Meanwhile, Viki is a Japanese animation and Korean drama video service, Revision 3 is an Internet video channel that creates hours of original videos every week and Beyond Pod is a podcast streaming and management service.

The other three apps — Plex, Avia and RealPlayer Cloud — are media players that will let you play video or music files of various formats. As Chromecast apps, they will let users send media files from mobile devices and computers to the Chromecast, and thus to the user's TV.

Chromecast, which for now is available only in the United States, where it retails for $35, is a dongle that plugs into an HDTV's HDMI port. Users can stream Internet content from their devices via Wi-Fi to their televisions.

Besides the 10 apps added today, Chromecast also features Netflix, Google Play, Hulu Plus, Pandora and HBO Go apps.

Source: Google

Topics

Streaming
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jase240 11 December 2013 02:49
    Why no amazon instant video yet!...
  • Nakal 11 December 2013 13:33
    Because Amazon wants to control its own Ecosystem within Android. If they open up to full Google they will cut into their Kindle market. At least that is the conclusion most likely reached by Amazon.
  • Nakal 11 December 2013 14:52
  • myndhack 11 December 2013 16:34
    Plex is the best app they could have added. Allows you to stream files from your computer without having to open in chrome and then cast.
  • spdragoo 11 December 2013 16:56
    Hmm. So, still nothing to make Chromecast in the least bit attractive to me. I can already get Netflix on my Wii, & the other TV has a Roku with many more channels available than this.

    Sorry, Google, no money from me.
  • dalethepcman 11 December 2013 17:44
    For the price of admission, there's no beating a chromecast. I would much rather use a $30 stick to stream HD content than a low def wii.
  • spdragoo 12 December 2013 16:23
    I already have the Wii, so why buy another device that already does what device #1 does, especially when I can do other things with device #1? Not to mention that, if I really need to watch Netflix in HD, the HDMI cable for the laptop was a lot cheaper than $35... & I can watch the free version of Hulu, or pull up any files on my laptop.

    And $35 for 1 channel for the 2nd TV, versus the $70 for the 20+ channels currently loaded on the Roku (which is connected via HDMI to the TV) means the Roku was a much better deal.
  • Citizen XVIII 12 December 2013 16:40
    The Roku can access more content, but the Chromecast I put in our bedroom tv is the most used streaming source in the house. Using your smartphone or tablet for the remote has turned out to be ideal set-up. I've got other devices (pc, gaming console) that can stream Hulu or Netflix to our TV's, but none are as simple and efficient as the Chromecast. Not to mention, I can seamlessly switch from the TV to my tablet and back. My one gripe is that Amazon is being stingy with their video service when it comes to android, but that's on Amazon, not the Chromecast.
