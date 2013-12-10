Chromecast Adds 10 More Internet TV Apps

Google has added 10 more apps to the Chromecast digital media player, the company announced today (Dec. 10) on the official Chrome blog. The apps are VEVO, Red Bull.TV, Songza, PostTV, Viki, Revision 3, BeyondPod, Plex, Avia and RealPlayer Cloud.

VEVO is a music video site, Red Bull offers a variety of video content, Songza is a music streaming site with curated channels based on genre and Post TV is the Washington Post's video channel.

Meanwhile, Viki is a Japanese animation and Korean drama video service, Revision 3 is an Internet video channel that creates hours of original videos every week and Beyond Pod is a podcast streaming and management service.

The other three apps — Plex, Avia and RealPlayer Cloud — are media players that will let you play video or music files of various formats. As Chromecast apps, they will let users send media files from mobile devices and computers to the Chromecast, and thus to the user's TV.

Chromecast, which for now is available only in the United States, where it retails for $35, is a dongle that plugs into an HDTV's HDMI port. Users can stream Internet content from their devices via Wi-Fi to their televisions.

Besides the 10 apps added today, Chromecast also features Netflix, Google Play, Hulu Plus, Pandora and HBO Go apps.

Source: Google

