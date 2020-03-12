The best camera phones in 2020

Everyone wants the best camera phone for taking great photos. That's why we at Tom's Guide perform in-depth camera testing on every phone we review, evaluating image quality in a wide range of conditions. We also perform head-to-head face-offs to compare camera performance between leading handsets.

These days, mobile cameras are more sophisticated than they've ever been, and far more capable than your average point-and-shoot. The finest cameras in phones meld intricate optics and sensors with software algorithms that rely upon math and science to extract the best possible light, color and detail out of every scenario. It's not just about the number of lenses on the back, either — some phone makers are even leveraging artificial intelligence to make their post processing even better.

All this is to say there's much more that goes into a great smartphone camera than a nice lens and a high-megapixel sensor. With that in mind, and after hundreds of hours of testing, we've rounded up this list of the best camera phones for various different use cases, and at a variety of price points.

What are the best camera phones?

Overall, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max headline our picks for the best camera phones you can buy, thanks to their triple-lens designs, improved low-light performance, comprehensive video recording suites and portrait-taking supremacy.

However, Apple is far from the only brand to make our list. The latest iPhones face serious competition from Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones — though it isn't the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 108-MP main shooter that's pushing the iPhone. While that device produced some impressive photos in our testing (especially when using the phone's 10x lossless zoom), we also noticed some issues with autofocus on Samsung's priciest Galaxy. Those issues don't hold back the Galaxy S20 Plus, which also delivers some of the finest photos we've seen outside of the iPhone.

In recent years, Google has also been one of the industry's major drivers toward mobile imaging innovation. The Pixel 4 delivers stunning shots in dim conditions using the company's industry-leading Night Sight technology. Meanwhile, the new dual-lens module in the latest premium Pixel incorporates Super Res hybrid zoom to produce astonishing results from a distance.

Those who really want to maximize their photography on-the-go but spend as little as possible are well advised to check out Google's Pixel 3a — one of the best Android phones out there, because it guarantees phenomenal image quality despite the fact it costs just half as much as Mountain View's own flagships.

Read on for a closer look at each of the best camera phones available today.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max

The best camera phone for now

Display Size (Pixels): 6.5-inch OLED (2688x1242) | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12MP (f/1.8); 12MP (f/2.0); 12MP (f/2.4) / 12MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 7.97 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:44

Stellar triple cameras with Night Mode

Gorgeous, bright OLED display

A13 Bionic CPU fastest around

Improved battery life

Only 64GB of storage

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max may face a formidable challenge from the Samsung Galaxy S20 line where photography is concerned. But Apple's phones remain the best camera phones available, and the certainly the best choice for iOS loyalists.

Both premium iPhones incorporate ultra-wide angle and telephoto lenses, though those are the least of the enhancements Apple has made to its newest flagships. The real work has been done in software, where the new iPhone's computational photography and video capabilities have been stepped up massively.

Apple's Night Mode sets a benchmark for low-light photography within the industry, while the company's Smart HDR technology utilizes a breakthrough machine learning technique called semantic rendering to selectively over- or underexpose specific areas of the scene differently. And on the video front, all three of the iPhone 11 Pro's rear cameras can record at 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second, and even the front-facing shooter captures slow motion clips for dynamic and dramatic "slofies."

Both the regular 5.8-inch model and the 6.5-inch Max variant feature the same cameras, while the cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone 11 ditches the telephoto lens, but can still capture the same quality photos otherwise.

Read our full iPhone 11 Pro Max review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Best telephoto lens

Display Size (Pixels): 6.7-inch OLED (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 | RAM: 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 512GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): / 12MP primary (ƒ/1.8); 64MP telephoto (ƒ/2.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2); VGA time of flight / 10 MP | Weight: 6.56 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 10:31

Impressive photos

Fun Single Take feature

Support for 8K video

Expensive

Few displays support 8K video right now

You don't need to pay up for the $1,399 Galaxy S20 Ultra to get the best camera phone for Android users. The Galaxy S20 Plus is $200 cheapper, and while it doesn't feature the Ultra's 108MP main sensor or a telephoto lens with a Space Zoom feature, it still produces shots that surpass what Google's phones have to offer. And some of the Galaxy S20 Plus' output even gives the iPhone 11 Pro a run for its money.

The four-camera setup on the Galaxy S20 Plus — a 12MP main shooter joined by a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra wide angle lens and time-of-flight sensor — produce colorful, well-composed shots. And when you need to zoom in to capture more detail, the 3x lossless zoom on the Galaxy S20 Plus' telephoto lens beats what other smartphones have to offer. We were even impressed when we zoomed in further with a 10x digital zoom, though anything beyond that — the S20 Plus can support up to a 30x zoom — and your pictures get a little grainy.

We wish the Galaxy S20 Plus wasn't as aggressive with smoothing out skin tones as it is when you use Live Focus to capture a portrait shot. But we absolutely love the phone's Single Take feature, which captures multiple shots using the S20 Plus' various cameras. You can then pick the shot you prefer.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Google Pixel 3a

The best midrange camera phone

Display Size (Pixels): 5.6-inch OLED (2280x1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 670 | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12MP (f/1.8) / 8MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 5.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:59

Flagship-caliber camera

Low price

Excellent battery life

Display could be brighter

No wireless charging

Midrange phone makers have had to step up their game ever since Google's Pixel 3a arrived in mid-2019, establishing itself as the best camera phone under $400. Boosted with the same computational photography software that powers the Pixel 3, as well as an identical 12.2-megapixel sensor and a similarly high-end Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor, the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a can pull off shots that are nigh indistinguishable from Google's other handsets that are twice as expensive.

The Pixel 3a also comes with Google's cutting-edge imaging modes, like Night Sight for amazing shots in the dark, and Super Res Zoom that delivers digitally zoomed images that are shockingly similar to what you get from devices with 2x optical zoom lenses. For $400, no other camera phone comes close — not even Samsung's triple-lens, $349 Galaxy A50 — though if you'd prefer a larger handset, the $479 Pixel 3a XL stuffs all the same hardware into a larger 6-inch body with a bigger battery to match.

If you're considering the Pixel 3a, be aware that rumors point to a successor — the Pixel 4a — coming out later this spring. The new iPhone SE, known by some as the iPhone 9, will likely also bring a compelling camera to the $400 range. That sets up an exciting battle between Apple and Google's budget models for the best cheap camera phone later in the year.

Read our full Google Pixel 3a review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Google Pixel 4

The best AI camera

Display Size (Pixels): 5.7-inch OLED (2280x1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12.2MP (f/1.7); 16MP (f/2.4) / 8MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 5.71 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 8:03

Class-leading cameras

Smooth 90Hz display

Effective Face Unlock

Disappointing battery life

Relatively dim display

With the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google gifted its flagship smartphones with a dual-lens imaging system for the first time ever. Two cameras — a 12.2-MP primary wide-angle and a 16-MP telephoto — work in concert to deliver phenomenal images in all conditions, boosted heavily by Google's amazing computational photography techniques.

A new machine learning-based white balance feature corrects for strong color casts in even the most challenging scenarios, while a Live HDR+ feature allows users to see the final, processed result in real time, before they tap the shutter button.

Google has boosted its Super Res Zoom technology as well. Combined with the focal length advantage of that telephoto lens, the Pixel 4 can capture images at up to 8x power digitally that look nearly as good as what an optical lens would produce. We still believe that the ultrawide cameras in both the S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro unlock potential the Pixel 4 can't realize, and that Samsung and Apple still hold the upper hand in other respects (namely, optical zoom capabilities and shallow depth-of-field effects). Nevertheless, Google has once again delivered an all-time best camera phone.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review.

5. Moto G7 Power

A solid camera in a budget phone

Display size (Pixels): 6.2-inch LCD (1512x720) | CPU: Snapdragon 632 | RAM: 3GB | Storage/Expandable: 32GB / Yes | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP(f/2.0) / 8MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 15:35

Incredible battery life

Solid performance

Low price

Bland design

Low-res display

If all you have to spend is $250, the Moto G7 Power is one of the best camera phones for the money. Motorola's easy-to-use camera interface and stock inclusion of the Google Photos app ensures a flagship-caliber software experience, despite the handset's bargain price.

The G7 Power can be heavy-handed with its image processing sometimes, and it struggles in low-light, as most cheap handsets do. But when conditions are ideal, it's not too shabby. Don't sweat the lack of a second camera for depth effects, either — those always tend to produce poor portraits on budget handsets anyway.

Although it has nothing to do with photography, the G7 Power's unbelievably long-lasting battery alone should make it worthy of your attention. However, those interested in the G7 Power should stay tuned for the phone's successors — the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power — arriving this month.

Read our full Moto G7 Power review.

How to pick the best camera phone for you

There are many factors to consider if camera quality factors heavily into your smartphone purchasing decision. A good way to start is by asking yourself what kinds of photos you imagine yourself capturing. Not all multi-lens cameras are created equal — some have ultrawide lenses for stunning landscapes, others have telephotos for zoomed-in shallow-depth-of-field portraits, and others still have both. The newest flagships from the likes of Samsung and Huawei even have periscope-style lenses that can achieve up to 10x lossless zoom, rivaling the power of DSLRs.

Something else to consider: Megapixels don’t matter as much as aperture. Cameras with a wider aperture (lower ƒ-stop numbers translate to wider lenses) let in more light, which greatly helps produce better shots in the dark. The high-megapixel sensors found in the latest devices are nice, but it's a common misconception that pixel count directly translates to better-looking photos.

Do you need Portrait mode? It goes by different names — Portrait mode on the iPhone, Live Focus on Samsung's phones — but most handsets these days let you play around with bokeh effects. That’s where the subject of the photo is in sharp focus, while the background features an artistic blur. While it's mostly a feature on dual-camera phones, the single-lens Pixel 3a uses software to produce a bokeh effect. Some phones also let you adjust the effect before and after you take a shot.

Front camera specs are important, too. In a world where we’re taking more selfies than ever, you shouldn’t overlook a phone’s front camera. Some front cameras, like the ones on the iPhone 11 and Pixel 3, can even perform the same Portrait mode effects that dual rear cameras pull off. In fact, the Pixel 3 is one of a rare handful of phones to employ dual lenses up front, allowing you to fit more people or include more background in your shots.

Finally, don’t forget about video. Your cameras shoot more than just still images. Consider what resolution the camera captures video at along with the frame rate. (The Pixel 4, for example, can record 4K video at 30 frames per second, while the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro double the frame rate to 60 fps for 4K video, and the Galaxy S20 series can go all the way up to an astonishing 8K.) Just be wary that ratcheting up the resolution will result in clips that take up much more space on your smartphone's internal storage. Therefore, if you plan to shoot a lot of video, either purchase a device with more gigabytes onboard — or, if you're entertaining an Android device, invest in a microSD card.

How we test camera phones

We put the market's leading handsets through a variety of common shooting situations, such as landscapes, portraits and selfies in daylight and at night. Then, we analyze each set of images on a color-calibrated monitor to see which smartphone had the best combination of color accuracy, clarity and contrast. We also perform in-depth camera comparisons between the top phones, using each handset in their auto mode to take a wide range of photos in different conditions. After declaring a winner in each round, we name an overall winner of that face-off.

In each of our smartphone reviews, we also factor in any special features, such as dual lenses and what they enable, Portrait Modes, and other special modes, before we come to a conclusion.