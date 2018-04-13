The Best Cheap Carrier Is Offering 2 Free Months of Service

When it comes to wireless carriers, MetroPCS' offerings are hard to beat. The low-cost wireless carrier offers the perfect combination of fast speeds — thanks to its use of T-Mobile's cellular network — and wallet-friendly prices.

As of today, MetroPCS has one more advantage: A killer deal for new customers.

For a limited time, new customers who port a number to MetroPCS and sign up for an unlimited plan will get two months of service on the house. The free months will come in the form of a prepaid $100 MasterCard, which will be sent to you after you pay your two first two months of service. So think of this deal as more of a rebate: Pay your first two months on time and MetroPCS will refund your payment.

Unlimited plans start at $50 for unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data; $60 for the same plan with 10GB of hotspot usage; or $100 for a four-line family unlimited plan.

To make the deal even sweeter, MetroPCS is also offering a free phone of your choice when you first sign up. You can choose between the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, LG Aristo 2, Moto E4, ZTE Avid 4, or the CoolPad Defiant.

If you're not familiar with MetroPCS, you can check out our breakdown of the service and find out why it's our top-ranked prepaid carrier.