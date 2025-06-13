Not a typo! T-Mobile is giving away Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus for free right now

In the market for a powerful, big screen phone? T-Mobile has an enticing offer for you. Right now, you can get Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus for free at T-Mobile. No, that's not a typo.

Samsung's phone typically starts at $999, but right now, T-Mobile is giving the phone away for free. All you have to do is trade in an eligible phone in any condition on T-Mobile's Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan. That's right — you can turn in a broken, eligible smartphone and you'll receive a new Galaxy S25 Plus for free.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with eligible trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile will give you this phone for free when you trade in an eligible smartphone in any condition on a T-Mobile Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan. The Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.

Of course, there are a few stipulations that come with this offer. The free phone is paid out in credits through a 24-month billing cycle, which means you will be locked into a contract for two years. Additionally, you must have or switch to T-Mobile's Experience Beyond or Go5G Next rate plan. However, being able to trade in a phone in any condition and getting a new one for free, is a pretty sweet deal in itself.

In our review, we said that "it’s one of the smartest and most feature packed phones you’ll find." The only downside was its price and where it’s positioned in the lineup of best Samsung phones. However, this deal from T-Mobile makes it much easier to consider.

What makes it an even more powerful phone is the fact that it comes with all the latest Galaxy AI features, like cross-app actions, Now Bar, and Audio Eraser. Over on the productivity side, it offers multi-tasking with up to 4 apps running simultaneously on the screen, plus Samsung DeX that lets you connect it to a monitor for that desktop PC-like experience.

If you're interested in a new phone that's powerful and has a big screen, I recommend trading in your eligible phone today and getting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for free at T-Mobile.