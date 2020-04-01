April is shaping up to be a great month for the best MacBook deals. So if you'd had your eye on a certain Apple laptop for a while, there are some decent deals on MacBooks out there.

From the MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro, not since the holidays have we seen this many cheap MacBook deals. On any given day of the week, you're bound to find more than a handful of MacBook deals at authorized Apple dealer websites.

Although we normally don't recommend paying full price for a new laptop at the Apple Store, the brand does offer good deals on refurbished Macs. Oftentimes, their refurb store can take as much as $500 off a refurbished MacBook Pro. Even better, it comes with the same 1-year warranty that new Macs include.

So whether you're looking for a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you've come to the right place. Below we're rounding up the best MacBook price drops you can take advantage of today. Plus, we're breaking down the differences, so that you buy the MacBook that best fits your needs.

Without further ado, here are the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

Best MacBook deals right now

Best cheap MacBook Air 2020 deals

Apple's new entry-level laptop with quad-core CPU options

Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina LCD | CPU: 1.1 10th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Video: Intel Iris Plus | Weight: 2.8 lbs. | Feats: Magic Keyboard | Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (two)

Sleek design

Solid battery life

Comfortable Magic Keyboard

Underwhelming performance

Small port selection

Apple's new 2020 MacBook Air entry-level laptop has a starting price of $999. The base model packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina Display, a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

One of our go-to retailers for Apple deals, B&H currently has the latest MacBook Air on sale for $949. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this newly released MacBook Air. The retailer is also taking $50 off the 10th Gen Core i5, 512GB configuration, which is also the cheapest it's ever been.

In sister site Laptop Mag's MacBook Air 2020 review, the new Apple flagship laptop Core i5-1030NG7 quad-core CPU held its own under the demands of 30 open Google Chrome tabs. Even when Adobe Photoshop image resizing was added into the mix, it showed no signs of lag.

Best cheap MacBook Air 2019 deals

Apple's previous-gen dual-core, entry-level machine

Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina LCD | CPU: 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5-8210Y | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Video: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | Weight: 2.7 lbs. | Feats: Touch ID | Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (two)

Retina, hi-res screen

Strong audio

Underwhelming performance for the price

Shallow keyboard

Priced at $1,099, the 2019 MacBook Air is Apple's previous entry-level laptop. The base model features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, Touch ID, 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That's pretty paltry for the price of admission, but fortunately cheap MacBook Air deals are somewhat easy to find.

Amazon and Best Buy usually have the base MacBook Air on sale at $899 or $999. (The cheapest MacBook Air price we've seen has been $799 back during the holidays). Meanwhile, the 256GB model is frequently on sale for $1,099, which is the cheapest it's ever been. We recommend opting for the 256GB model, as you get more storage for the price.

In terms of performance, sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Apple MacBook Air 2019 and found that its Core i5-8210Y dual-core CPU offers just enough punch for everyday tasks. They streamed a 1080p video on YouTube while keeping a dozen browser tabs open and didn't experience any lag whatsoever.

Best cheap 13-inch MacBook Pro deals (base model)

Upgrade to quad-core power

Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina LCD | CPU: 1.4GHz quad-core Core i5 or 1.7GHz Core i7 | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Video: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 | Weight: 2.7 lbs. | Feats: Touch ID, Touch Bar, True Tone LCD | Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (two)

Noticeably faster than MacBook Air

Slightly improved keyboard

Thick bezels

Pricey for what you get

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro comes in various configurations. The base model ($1,299 from Apple) sports a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It can be configured with up to a 1.7GHz Core i7 CPU. However, keep in mind that it has just two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

In our review of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 , we found it offered much better performance than the 2019 MacBook Air. That's due to the fact that it uses a Core i5-8257U quad-core CPU (or Core i7-8557U if you opt for the faster CPU), instead of a dual-core Y-series Intel processor.

How does that translate that into every day use? Well, in our video-editing test — in which we transcode a 4K clip to 1080p — it took the MacBook Pro just 14 minutes and 42 seconds, compared to 36 minutes on the Air.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro also sports Apple's 4th-gen Butterfly keyboard, which is quieter and slightly more comfortable. More important, Apple has added a new material to the mechanism to prevent reliability issues, such as accidental double presses or keys not registering.

Best cheap 13-inch MacBook Pro deals (upgraded model)

Even faster quad-core performance

Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina LCD | CPU: 2.4GHz quad-core Core i5 or 2.8GHz Core i7 | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Video: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | Weight: 2.7 lbs. | Feats: Touch ID, Touch Bar, True Tone LCD | Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (four)

Faster performance

Four Thunderbolt ports

Thick bezels

Still pricey for what you get

The upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a faster Core i5-8279U quad-core CPU and comes with 256GB of storage space. It also offers four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of just two. This "base" model costs $1,799 from Apple. Otherwise, it looks identical to the cheaper 13-inch MacBook Pros.

However, it offers even better performance than its weaker counterparts. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch review, we didn't see any lag even as we jumped between 17 tabs in Chrome while also running Skype, Slack, and Pixelmator.

As far as cheap MacBook Pro deals, we've seen this model drop as low as $1,499. (A price we saw over the holidays). You can normally find it for $100 to $200 off.

Best cheap 16-inch MacBook Pro deals

Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook Pro

Screen: 16-inch 3072 x 1920 Retina LCD | CPU: 2.6GHz six-core Core i7 or 2.3GHz eight-core Core i7 | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB | RAM: 16GB/32GB/64GB | Video: Radeon Pro 5300M to Radeon Pro 5500M | Weight: 4.3 lbs. | Feats: Touch ID, Touch Bar, True Tone LCD, Dolby Atmos | Ports: Thunderbolt 3 (four)

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display w/ slim bezels

No 4K option

Still expensive

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a beast of a machine. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 for the standard model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 5300M GPU, and 512GB SSD. This model replaces the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which started at the same price. The $2,799 model steps you up to the faster Core i9 CPU, faster Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and 1TB SSD.

The first thing you'll notice about the 16-inch MacBook Pro — aside from its large display — is its new Magic Keyboard. Apple finally ditched the controversial Butterfly keyboard on this laptop for a scissor mechanism, and it added a new keycap structure that's more concave and a rubber dome underneath for support. The result is a much-improved keyboard that delivers a better 1mm of travel (compared to less than 0.8mm before).

Performance-wise, this MacBook Pro lives up to its name. It took the laptop only 8 minutes to transcode a 6.5GB 4K video to 1080p, which is the same amount of time the Dell XPS 15 took.

Although its very pricey, 16-inch MacBook Pro deals aren't that hard to find. In fact, the deals started trickling in just after the laptop hit the market. The cheapest 16-inch MacBook Pro price we've seen has been $209 off the base model, which lowered its cost to $2,189. This deal has stuck around since the holidays and you can usually find it at Amazon.

Best cheap MacBook Air deals (2017)

Apple's cheapest MacBook

Screen: 13.3-inch 1440 x 900 LCD | CPU: 1.8GHz dual-core Core i5-5350U | Storage: 128GB | RAM: 8GB | Video: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | Weight: 2.9 lbs. | Ports: USB 3 (two), Thunderbolt 2, SDXC slot

Excellent keyboard

Cheapest Mac you'll find

Non-Retina screen

Uses dated Core i5-5350U CPU

Apple no longer sells this model, but Amazon and Best Buy still offer the 2017 MacBook Air. You may be thinking — why do you want a 3-year old Mac that uses a super-dated 5th-gen Intel processor. Well, the truth is — the 2017 MacBook Air has aged very well.

For starters, it's the last Mac laptop with a keyboard we like and recommend. It offers a pleasant typing experience, unlike the shallow keys found on Apple's current MacBooks. It also boasts two USB ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port, and even a SDXC card slot. In terms of battery life, you'll get about 10.5 hours from a single charge.

The drawbacks are the non-Retina screen and the dated design. Otherwise, this is still an excellent machine for basic, everyday tasks. In our tests, we were able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while browsing through 12 Safari tabs without missing a beat.

In terms of deals, this model hit an all-time price low of $649 on Black Friday — a price we're not likely to see till Amazon Prime Day 2020. However, you can frequently find it on sale for about $699 or $749. We wouldn't pay any more for it.