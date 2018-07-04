Best 4th of July Tech Sales: MacBook Pro, Echo Show and More

July Fourth is here and retailers are offering an abundance of Independence Day deals in the hopes they'll get you to do some online shopping before you celebrate the holiday.
Standout deals so far include $500 off the mid-2015 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, which is now selling for $1,499.99 at Best Buy. It has a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Amazon also has the WD 1TB My Passport Portable HDD for an astonishingly low price of $45.21. That's the best price we've ever seen for this HDD.
Also note that Prime Day deals have already started with Amazon's main deals arriving July 16. Here are the top 4th of July sales so far.
Amazon
Amazon hasn't officially announced a July Fourth sale, but we're noticing a lot of deals on Amazon devices and other gear. Keep in mind, some of these may be a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day, but in the meantime, there are the best at the moment:
- TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $19.99 ($20 off)
- WD 1TB My Passport Portable HDD for $45.21 ($5 off)
- Echo Spot w/ Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $278 ($101 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked Smartphone for $699 ($20 off)
- Roav SmartCharge FM/Bluetooth Transmitter for $18.99 via code "ANKERSDD" ($7 off, expires 8/2)
- Roav 1080p DashCam A1 for $42.99 via code "A1BDDEAL" ($15 off, expires 7/9)
- Anker Soundcore Arc Bluetooth Sport Earphones for $32.99 via code "SDCORE63" ($7 off, expires 7/9)
- Tap Portable Alexa Speaker for $84.99 ($45 off)
- Echo Show for $129.99 ($100 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet w/ Echo Dot for $149.99 ($49.99 off)
- Fire TV Cube w/ Cloud Cam for $199.98 ($40 off)
- Fire TV Stick w/ Echo Dot for $74.98 ($15 off)
- Instant Pot 6-Quart Programmable 10-in-1 Cooker for $109.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-Month Trial for $0.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership for $0.99 ($20 off)
The deals don't end there. Through July 17, Prime members can take $10 off Prime Pantry orders of $40 or more via coupon code "PANTRY". Plus, you get a free 30-day trial membership. (Otherwise, Prime Pantry costs $4.99 per month for Prime members).
Last but not least, Amazon is taking $10 off your first two Prime Now orders (placed via Amazon or Whole Foods) via coupon code "20PRIMEDAY". The coupon is valid through July 17 and both orders must be placed by July 31.
Dell
Dell is celebrating Black Friday in July with a variety of deals on everything from its XPS laptops to its biggest Alienware rigs. The deals will roll out throughout the month and some of the best offers of the moment include:
- XPS 13 9360 from $749.99 (up to $100 off): Use coupon "50OFF499" on the base model (Core i3-7100U/4GB/128GB) to drop its price to $749.99 or use coupon "100OFF999" to drop the premium model (Core i5-7200U/8GB/256GB) down to $899.99.
- XPS 9370 from $1,069.99 ($100 off): Use coupon "100OFF999" to drop our recommended configuration (Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB) down to $1,069.99.
- G3 15 w/ GTX 1050 for $679.99 ($70 off)
- Alienware 15 w/ GTX 1070 for $1,399.99 ($750 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones for $169 ($30 off)
Walmart
Amazon's biggest rival, Walmart is slashing the price on a variety of gear, from iPads to TVs.
- Google Home Mini w/ Chromecast for $66 ($18 off)
- Beats Pill Portable Speaker for $129.99 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch Series 1 w/ extra band for $159 ($139 off)
- Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart XLED TV for $699.99 ($300 off)
- Google Pixelbook 12.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $830 ($169 off)
- Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV for $249.99 ($150 off)
Walmart is also offering a rare coupon for new Walmart Grocery customers. Simply use coupon code "WALMART3" to take $10 off Walmart Grocery pickup orders of $50 or more. (You enter the coupon at the final checkout stage). The coupon can be used with up to three separate orders and expires July 31.
Best Buy
Best Buy is deal headquarters for Apple fans. The retailer is currently taking up to $500 off MacBooks and $120 off the Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel Edition. There's also a big discount for Galaxy fans.
- Apple Watch 2 Stainless Steel Edition for $479 ($120 off)
- 15.4-inch MacBook Pro (mid-2015 model) for $1,499.99 ($500 off, Core i7/16GB/256GB)
- 12-inch MacBook for $1,149.99 ($150 off, Core m3/8GB/256GB)
- Up to $300 off Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, or Note 8
Newegg
Newegg has a variety of sales that will last through July 4.
- 10 percent off Dell PCs and laptops via code "DELLGAMING100OFF"
- 10 percent off select PC monitors
Check back as we update our roundup with further deals as we get closer to Independence Day.