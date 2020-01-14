Apple TV Plus: All the shows and movies so far

Now that Apple TV Plus has launched, you're probably wondering what exactly comes with the subscription. While you should check out our Apple TV Plus review to learn more about the quality of the service and its early shows, we've built a complete list of all of its announced and rumored shows, below.

Unfortunately for the execs at Apple, Disney Plus and The Mandalorian stole all the streaming media oxygen. And in good news for Apple, we're really excited about their latest show. Read my full Mythic Quest review.

Apple's streaming service has finally arrived, after years of speculation and about 8 months of hype from Cupertino itself. This all started at the March 25 Show Time event, where the company brought out a ton of movie makers, actors and top-shelf directors (including Steven Spielberg) to talk about their new projects. At its Sept. 10 iPhone 11 event, Apple revealed pricing and availability.

Today, we've got actual shows! Here are the shows that have launched, the ones that haven't arrived yet and those that Apple's yet to formally announce. Apple TV Plus launched in Apple's TV app, which is on iOS and tvOS, and it will hit macOS and iPadOS later this fall, in Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as Smart TVs that support Apple's TV services in the Apple TV app.

Apple TV shows and movies available now

Servant — Episodes 1 through 9

The Morning Show — Season 1 (all 10 episodes)

See — Season 1 (all 8 episodes)

For All Mankind— Season 1 (all 10 episodes)

Dickinson — Season 1 (all 10 episodes)

Truth be Told — Season 1 (all 8 episodes)

Ghostwriter — Season 1 (Episodes 1 through 7)

Helpsters — Episodes 1 through 6

Snoopy in Space shorts — Episodes 1 through 12

Oprah's Book Club — Episode 1

The Elephant Queen Documentary

Hala — film

See

Starring: Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard

Aquaman himself Jason Momoa stars in this futuristic drama written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games films). Blindness will be central to the show's experience, as a million survivors of a calamity emerged without sight.

A full trailer teased the show at Apple's iPhone 11 event, teasing the revelation that newborn babies — unlike their parents — can actually see. This starts a civil war among the tribes.

Dave Bautista — Guardians of The Galaxy's Drax — has signed on for See-son two of See.

Dickinson

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Matt Lauria

This period-piece comedy is set in the 1800s, where it tells a coming-of-age story for the poet Emily Dickinson, but with a more-modern feel for a younger audience.

The Morning Show

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell

This show, currently referred to by its stars who are also doing double duty as executive producers, is a behind-the-scenes program taking place a morning talk show. According to Aniston and Witherspoon, the show will focus on male-female dynamics at work.

Read our The Morning Show review.

For All Mankind

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Michael Dorman

Ronald D. Moore, the famed writer and producer known for the Battlestar Galactica reboot, is bringing a show that investigates a world where the space race didn't end. At WWDC 2019, Apple revealed footage that shows how the show depicts an alternate reality where the USSR won the race to the moon.

Oprah's Book Club

Starring: Oprah Winfrey, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Yes, Oprah's bringing her literary recommendations to Apple TV Plus. The first episode focused on Ta-Nehisi Coates' new book The Water Dancer.

Snoopy In Space (and other Peanuts programming)

Shows, specials and shorts, starring Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts game, will be coming to Apple's service. Produced in partnership with the DHX media firm, kids will also get STEM-related content starring the iconic Snoopy.

The first of those shows we know anything about is Snoopy in Space, and Apple released a teaser trailer for this show on July 17. In this trailer, we find out that Charlie Brown's iconic beagle has dreams of being an astronaut.

Shows from Sesame Workshop

Multiple shows are coming from Sesame Workshop, the folks behind the beloved children's show Sesame Street. This programming won't be Sesame Street proper, because of that program's current HBO/PBS deal. Variety reports that this is a multi-series order, including live action, animation, and a even a new puppet series. On stage at the Show Time event, a "helpster" — that's a monster who helps — talked up a program aimed at preschoolers that will have learn-to-code elements. Hopefully this big deal between Apple and Sesame workshop means the partnership with deliver both Apple TV shows and movies over time.

Ghostwriter (reboot)

In a press release, Apple announced the reboot of Ghostwriter, the 1990's PBS kids show. The press release notes this new series will be pretty similar to the original, featuring "a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature."

The Elephant Queen (documentary)

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Athena, is the matriarch of a family of elephants who she leads on a massive journey in this documentary narrated by actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Amazing Stories

Starring: Edward Burns, Austin Stowell, Kerry Bishe

A "reimagining" of exec. producer Steven Spielberg's anthology series from the mid-1980's, this show will look to be a more hopeful sci-fi series than Black Mirror. Showrunners Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis are signed on.



Status: Announced at March 25 event.

Foundation

Starring: Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies, Halt and Catch Fire) and Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) have just signed on for this adaptation.

Isaac Asimov's Foundation series is one of the most influential works in the world of sci-fi, the kind of content that will come with massive expectations and a high degree of difficulty. The Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer is an executive producer and showrunner.

Status: Apple's ordered the series according to Deadline.

Mythic Quest

Starring: Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim

A premise that may remind some of Code Monkeys and Silicon Valley, the Always Sunny guys are creating a comedy set at a video game development studio.

Status: Confirmed at Ubisoft's E3 2019 event.

Little America

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are creating an anthology series that adapts real-life stories about immigrants migrating to the United States.

Status: Announced at March 25 event.

Little Voice

A music-focused half hour program, with J. J. Abrams executive-produced by J.J. Abrams (Lost, Felicity) and featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, Little Voice will focus on a singer-songwriter trying to get her start in the world.

Status: Announced at March 25 event.

Oprah Winfrey documentaries

The one-time daily talk show host says she's producing documentaries for Apple TV+ — the first will focus on sexual harassment in the workplace, while the second will address mental health.

Status: Announced at March 25 event.

Rumored shows

While Apple gave stage time to seven shows during its March 25 Show Time Event, those aren't the only programs in the works. Here's what else is likely to come to the Apple TV+ service, based on other reports of programs Apple is investing in as well as teaser shots from Apple's promo videos.

Defending Jacob

Starring: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell

Chris Evans is taking a break from his role as Captain America for a short-form drama series based on a best-selling William Landay novel. Evans portrays a lawyer named Andy Barber whose 14-year-old son Jacob is accused of murder. Evans serves as executive producer, and the show will be helmed by Mark Bomback (Planet of the Apes, Total Recall remakes).



Status: Series reportedly ordered.

On the Rocks

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones

One of the first feature films reported to be in production for Apple's service, On the Rocks will reunite Lost in Translation's director Sophia Coppola and star Bill Murray. The show is reportedly about a young mother (Jones) reuniting with her playboy father (Murray) in NYC.



Status: Reportedly started production in Feb. 2019.

Are You Sleeping

Starring: Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon and writer Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) are delivering a series about ... true crime podcasts? The series aims to make audiences think about what happens when the pursuit of criminal justice is placed on display for the public.

Status: 10 episodes reportedly ordered.

Central Park

Starring: The voices of Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn

Loren Bouchard, the genius behind animated shows such as Bob's Burgers and Home Movies is bringing his talents to Cupertino with an animated musical comedy with an all-star cast of voice actors. Veronica Mars (The Good Place) and Titus Burgess are among the voice actors and Josh Gad will both write and voice-act. The show focuses on a Central Park-based family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park end up saving the park, and basically the world.

Status: 26 episodes, to be spread across two seasons, reportedly ordered.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Starring: Jennifer Garner

An adaptation of a memoir, telling the story of a woman waiting for a heart transplant, and the friends who supported her during this tough ordeal. Star Jennifer Garner will co-executive produce with J.J. Abrams.

Status: Series reportedly ordered.

Calls

An english-language adaptation of a popular French short-form series of the same name, Calls will supposedly provide innovative storytelling. A combination of found, real-life audio and minimal visuals will provide audiences with a new way to experience short stories.

Status: 10 episodes reportedly ordered.

Pachinko

An adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel focusing on four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English, the show will be executive produced and written by Soo Hugh (The Terror).

Status: Series reportedly ordered.

Swagger

NBA superstar Kevin Durant's shining a spotlight on his backstory with this new drama show that focuses on his early days playing basketball. Focusing on players, their families and coaches, this show seems to be Friday Night Lights for hoops.

Status: Series reportedly ordered.

Time Bandits

Adapting the cult fantasy film for TV, Apple's brought on Time Bandits director Terry Gilliam to executive produce, and Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) is co-writing and directing the pilot.



Status: Mid-development.

Untitled Brie Larson Drama

Starring: Brie Larson

Apple's got Captain Marvel signed on to portray Amaryllis Fox in an adaptation of her memoir Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. This drama will focus on what it's like to be a young woman in the ranks of the CIA.

Status: Straight-to-series order.

Untitled Damien Chazelle Drama

La La Land writer/director Chazelle is going to write and direct each and every episode of an upcoming hourlong series.

Status: Straight-to-series order.

Magic Hour

Starring:Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller

This series is inspired by the real-life story of Hilde Lysiak, an 11-year-old who leaves Brooklyn to answer the questions created by her missing father, who disappeared from a small lakeside town.

Status: Series reportedly ordered.

Losing Earth

A TV series based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times magazine story and book about the history of climate activism.

Status: TBA

Untitled Kristen Wiig Comedy

Starring: Kristen Wiig

Inspired by a collection of short stories entitled You Think It, I’ll Say It, this show is helmed by Colleen McGuiness (30 Rock), who's going to be show-running and executive producing alongside Reese Witherspoon and Wiig.



Status: 10 episodes ordered

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Drama

Starring: Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger

M. Night Shyamalan's having something of a resurgence these days, and he's executive producing this thriller series featuring parents who hire a young nanny to care for their newborn. Of course, things get creepy.

Status: 10 episodes ordered

Home

Think MTV's Cribs, but on the highest scale yet. Variety reports Apple ordered a full season, comprised of 10 hour-long episodes of this documentary show that gives viewers inside peeks from the most extravagant homes.



Status: Could arrive this summer, according to a New York Times report.

Untitled Simon Kinberg and David Weil sci-fi series

Simon Kinberg, a writer and producer known for his work on the Fox X-Men films is delivering a 10-episode season of a sci-fi show, with a huge budget. He's working on the series with David Weil, who's created a forthcoming Amazon Prime Video show dubbed The Hunt.



Status: Seems destined for 2020.

The Elephant Queen

Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble’s documentary The Elephant Queen focuses on the pair embedding themselves for four years with the family of a giant elephant, Athena. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave).

Wolfwalkers

An animated series from Ireland, Wolfwalkers is about young hunter and her father who arrive in Ireland to stop packs of nefarious wolves.

Shantaram

According to Variety, Apple's got the rights to develop Shantaram, the Gregory David Roberts novel that focuses on a convict who escapes from a maximum security prison in Australia.

Status: Unclear.

Cancelled shows

Bastards

The Hollywood Reporter broke news that Apple is canning a show that was set to star Richard Gere. A remake of the Israeli show Nevelot — which focuses on a pair of Vietnam veterans who are also best friends, who discover the death of a woman they both loved — the series was likely called off because of the violent shooting spree that the pair are said to go on, which happens after they grouse about self-involved Millennials.