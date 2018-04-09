Apple Unveils Red iPhone 8: Here's Your First Look

Apple has unveiled a new red iPhone 8 as part of the (PRODUCT)RED campaign to fight AIDS.

Crdit: Apple



Virgin Mobile over the weekend circulated a memo that said the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 will be hitting store shelves on Monday, according to MacRumors. On Monday, Apple officially announced the red iPhone 8 on its website, along with a folio case for the iPhone X. The new case and phone will be available on April 10.

The MacRumors report, only mentioned a red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Now we know that both are real, but the iPhone X is relegated to only the folio case. This year, the red iPhones have black front panels rather than the white ones on the iPhone 7.

Apple's (PRODUCT)RED devices are aimed at raising money for AIDS awareness and ultimately eliminating AIDS. With each purchase of a red Apple product, the company donates a portion of its revenue to charities. Apple offers an array of red products, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and a variety of accessories, like cases and Apple Watch buckles.

Apple's decision to offer a red iPhone 8 is no surprise. The company unveiled its red line of iPhones 7s last March.