Apple Unveils iTunes 8, Touts Genius Feature

The first bit of new Apple product that Steve Jobs chose to unveil during his presentation on Tuesday was iTunes 8.

While iTunes is synonymous with music, the Apple media service will also happily provide movies and television shows. Jobs was happy to report that the TV selection is now better with NBC back on board supply shows such as “The Office,” “Monk,” “Battlestar Galactica,” among others.

Image quality addicts will enjoy iTunes 8’s new addition of high-definition television shows from ABC, NBC and Showtime for $2.99 per episode. While the added resolution of high-def video won’t add anything to those viewing on iPods or iPhones, those watching on Mac, PC, or on their widescreen TV with Apple TV will appreciate the upgrade.

iTunes 8 also includes iPhoto’s browsing interface with the ability to display and navigate movies, TV shows, iPhone apps, podcasts and audiobooks using album and video covers.

The real star of iTunes 8 is the new Genius feature, something Steve Jobs pushed as a revolutionary way to rediscover your music collection. A feature that seems perfect for those who like to be served what they listen to, Genius will use special algorithms to put music into groups that users should agree with.

Apple details the new feature’s operation, “click the Genius button, and iTunes instantly creates a playlist of songs that go great together from your own library.” Conveniently, Genius will also recommend music from the iTunes Store that aren’t already owned, making it a selling point for the music industry.

Privacy nuts may take issue with Genius, however, as iTunes collects anonymous music collection data (and perhaps listening habits) to send to Apple to help develop the playlists.

With the iPod Shuffle, Apple wanted to convince users that “life is random.” With Genius, Apple is taking the next step by adding some method to the madness.

  • somasaint 10 September 2008 09:50
    later this week will be a "apple sued by.. " for genius feature in iTunes.

    i would have a better opinion of apple it was Woz not Jobs
  • 10 September 2008 10:01
    Itunes is an absolutely CRAP application - just another version of a program designed to control the way you listen to music and watch videos. Do yourself a favor - don't eb a lemming avoid this app and anything Apple.
  • 10 September 2008 10:24
    I don't like apple and the fact that "genius" sends my information to apple is invasive. Why should I pay $2.99 if they are gathering my music habits for free? I use songbird since it plays all itunes drm crap and it's free as well with out some big shot making millions telling me how and when to listen to my music.
  • Anthony20022 10 September 2008 11:37
    In addition to being anonymous, having Genius send your listening information to Apple is completely voluntary and must first be activated before anything is sent; so 'privacy nuts' have much to worry about.
  • arges86 10 September 2008 12:32
    Is there any benefit to the 64-bit version of iTunes? or is it the same thing as the x86 with a 64-bit installer
  • fulle 11 September 2008 00:41
    I'm not sure why they named the feature "genius", when they were already trying to market their tech support by that name.

    Interesting they use the word "genius" though. Isn't Apple made for people who are too stupid to get Linux to work? Too stupid to see Windows' greater compatibility? Or too stupid to use a normal computer in general, needing things like a feature that auto sorts their music?
  • 08 October 2008 22:18
    updated to itunes 8, as a mac user owning a g4 pwdbk and help troubleshoot a macpro and other tech troubleshooting for another mac using friend, i hated it. it has that check to see if you have legal song copy drm crap. and the interface is just confusing. also it hogs some memory.if i were jobs, i would seriously jump off a building now
  • 20 November 2008 03:12
    I used genius for the first time today... it put the smashing pumpkins on a playlist with the string quartet. almost similar.
