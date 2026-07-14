<a id="elk-aa611d00-7f7d-11f1-bcda-75be9206a7df"></a><h2 id="where-did-this-come-from-2">Where did this come from!?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-aa611e0e-7f7d-11f1-a67b-9d6300ef9171"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:907px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:53.36%;"><img id="3m79LeF4kyKYiNLv3Yc56d" name="Screenshot 2026-07-14 130814" alt="Spotify outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/3m79LeF4kyKYiNLv3Yc56d.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="907" height="484" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DownDetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-aa611f12-7f7d-11f1-bef2-b10a5810fa65">As you can see from the DownDetector chart above, this outage has spiked dramatically in just the last 45 minutes.</p><p>Users are commenting that while downloaded music is playing as normal, there's no response from the streaming service itself which could indicate a server problem.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>