What Is Amazon Prime Now?

Amazon Prime members in select cities can enjoy one-hour delivery from local stores and restaurants through the Prime Now program. Here's what you need to know.

From Sunday night dinner to a new Echo Dot, Prime Now is Amazon's hyper-fast delivery service offering deliveries from local stores and restaurants in as little as an hour. One of many Prime perks, the exclusive service was recently expanded to include free 2-hour delivery from Whole Foods

Prime Now is available seven days a week and is only limited to the delivery times of the store you're shopping at. You can choose between two-hour delivery, one-hour delivery, or delivery within an hour. Two-hour deliveries totaling $35 of more are free for Prime members, whereas smaller orders are charged $4.99. One-hour delivery is available on any order for $7.99.

Prime Now lets consumers shop for groceries, gifts, and even alcohol (select cities only). Amazon says there are currently 25,000-plus items available through the program. For instance, in Chicago P.F. Chang's and Pizzeria Uno participate. In San Diego you can shop at Bristol Farms or Sprouts Farmers Market. In New York, you can get dinner delivered from Oxido or Turkish Kitchen, just to name a few examples.

There is a small catch: It's not available everywhere, yet. Although additional locations are added regularly, participating cities include: 

  • Atlanta
  • Austin, Texas
  • Baltimore
  • Boston
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus
  • Dallas & Forth Worth
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles & Orange County
  • New York City & Brooklyn
  • Miami
  • Milwaukee
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Orlando
  • Phoenix
  • Portland, Oregon
  • Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Sacramento, California
  • San Antonio
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco Bay Area
  • Seattle/Eastside
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Washington, D.C. Metro Area

If you enter your zip code on the Prime Now website or in the Android or iOS app, it will tell you if you're eligible for delivery.

Amazon regularly has promo codes for first-time Prime Now customers. Over the holidays, it offers free deliveries as late as midnight.  

Are you a Prime member? Would you use Prime Now? If so, how did it go? Sound off in the comments section.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lourson 03 May 2016 15:50
    I've used Prime now multiple times in NYC and it's amazing how quickly they can deliver such a vast array of products. I'm not sure about tipping though: delivery is "free", but are we require to tip? (it's seems strongly encouraged)
    Reply
  • Math Geek 03 May 2016 16:12
    i gave it a shot in my area but overall rarely do i need those types of items on short notice like that. mostly groceries and paper products. though i did have an unplanned house full of kids and was able to get a good 10 pints of Ben & Jerry's delivered without having to leave the house. those kids sure enjoyed the icrecream :)
    Reply
  • akattkisson 03 May 2016 19:32
    That's an excellent question. I will ask Amazon and get back to you.

    17910708 said:
    I've used Prime now multiple times in NYC and it's amazing how quickly they can deliver such a vast array of products. I'm not sure about tipping though: delivery is "free", but are we require to tip? (it's seems strongly encouraged)

    Reply
  • akattkisson 05 May 2016 16:48
    @lourson Amazon had the following response to your questions about tipping. "Tipping is done through the app. You can set a tip amount while placing an order but it’s also adjustable once the order is completed as well."
    Reply
  • lourson 11 May 2016 19:53
    Thanks Anna! They don't really answer the question though :)
    Reply