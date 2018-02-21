What Is Amazon Prime Now?

From Sunday night dinner to a new Echo Dot, Prime Now is Amazon's hyper-fast delivery service offering deliveries from local stores and restaurants in as little as an hour. One of many Prime perks, the exclusive service was recently expanded to include free 2-hour delivery from Whole Foods.
Prime Now is available seven days a week and is only limited to the delivery times of the store you're shopping at. You can choose between two-hour delivery, one-hour delivery, or delivery within an hour. Two-hour deliveries totaling $35 of more are free for Prime members, whereas smaller orders are charged $4.99. One-hour delivery is available on any order for $7.99.
Prime Now lets consumers shop for groceries, gifts, and even alcohol (select cities only). Amazon says there are currently 25,000-plus items available through the program. For instance, in Chicago P.F. Chang's and Pizzeria Uno participate. In San Diego you can shop at Bristol Farms or Sprouts Farmers Market. In New York, you can get dinner delivered from Oxido or Turkish Kitchen, just to name a few examples.
There is a small catch: It's not available everywhere, yet. Although additional locations are added regularly, participating cities include:
- Atlanta
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
- Dallas & Forth Worth
- Denver
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles & Orange County
- New York City & Brooklyn
- Miami
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Orlando
- Phoenix
- Portland, Oregon
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Richmond, Virginia
- Sacramento, California
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle/Eastside
- Tampa, Florida
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Washington, D.C. Metro Area
If you enter your zip code on the Prime Now website or in the Android or iOS app, it will tell you if you're eligible for delivery.
Amazon regularly has promo codes for first-time Prime Now customers. Over the holidays, it offers free deliveries as late as midnight.
Are you a Prime member? Would you use Prime Now? If so, how did it go? Sound off in the comments section.
