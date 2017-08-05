How to Use Amazon Alexa’s Drop In Feature

Among the most controversial recent features of the Amazon Echo (and especially the new video-enabled Echo Show) is Drop In, which lets you start a voice or video call without having to wait for the remote party to answer. The feature is intended for use in cases like an elderly parent or perhaps using an Echo as a baby monitor; Amazon also offers fine-grained controls for specifying only certain people who can drop in on you, as well as a blanket control to turn the feature off entirely. If you are going to continue using Drop In, here's how it works.



2. If you're not already on the Conversations tab, tap the speech bubble icon in the bottom center of the toolbar.



3. Tap the Contacts icon in the top right.



4. Select a Contact with whom you have Drop In privileges.



5. Tap the Drop In icon.



6. If you're calling an Echo Show, you'll be able to hear what's going on and see a "frosted" image for the first ten seconds, then the video will become clear.



7. To initiate Drop In on an Echo device, you can also say "Alexa, drop in on John Smith." You'll be asked to confirm the name of the contact before the call initiates.



8. To end a call, tap the Hang Up button if you're on the Alexa app or, if using an Echo device, say "Alexa, end call."



You can choose to have only certain people able to Drop In on you. To do so, first follow these instructions to disable the feature. Then enable Drop In for only those contacts you choose by following steps 1 through 3, and then the steps below.

9. Select a Contact for whom you want to enable Drop In.



10. Tap the slider next to Contact can Drop In anytime.



11. Tap OK.



12. To disable Drop In for a specific contact, follow the above instructions, but toggle the Contact can Drop In anytime slider back to off.





