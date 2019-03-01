How to Disable Alexa's Drop-In Feature

One of the new features Amazon introduced with the Echo Show is Drop-In, which allows you to literally drop in on someone's Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show. When you drop in, you will immediately get an audio feed from that person's Echo device, and, in the case of the Show, you'll see a video feed after about 10 seconds.

However, if you don't want someone popping in unannounced, and possibly catching you doing something you don't want people to see, you can easily disable this feature in the Alexa app on your smartphone. Here's how.

1. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, and select the Menu icon in the upper left.

2. Select the Settings option at the bottom of the menu.

3. Select "Device Settings." Then select the device for which you'd like to turn off Drop-In.

4. Tap "Communications." Then select "Drop-In."

5. Turn Drop-In off. If you'd like to restrict access only to those in your household—so you could potentially use the Echo Show to look in on a baby in its crib—select My Household.

6. You're all set. However, if you have more than one Echo device, you'll have to repeat steps 3-5 for each one.

