Acer Chromebase All-in-One: Chrome OS Hits Big Screen

By

Acer's Chromebase will bring Chrome OS to a 21-inch all-in-one later this year.

One of the top Chromebook makers is turning it's attention to the big screen. Acer just announced the Chromebase, which will bring Google's web-friendly operating system to a 21-inch display later this year for a currently unannounced price.

The Chromebase sports a 1080p touch screen, coated in an all-white aesthetic that brings Acer's Chromebook 13 to mind. The machine is powered by a quad-core Nvidia Tegra K1 processor, and packs a bottom-facing speaker bar, HDMI and USB ports and comes Bluetooth 4.0 ready.

While the Chromebase will be a first for Acer, it's won't be the only Chrome OS all-in-one on the market. Last year LG launched its own Chromebase, which offers similar specs to Acer's desktop and sells for $349. 

Chrome OS's push towards the desktop has also extended to Chromeboxes, which are brick-shaped mini PCs that connect to any monitor and peripherals of your choosing. Manufacturers such as Dell, HP and Acer have all released Chromeboxes of their own.

Just as Acer's Chromebooks serve as affordable alternatives to Windows or OS X-based laptops, the company's new Chromebase could shake up the low-cost, all-in-one space. Stay tuned for our full review of Acer's Chrome PC.

Source: Acer

Mike Andronico is an associate editor for Tom's Guide.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quilciri 01 April 2015 17:13
    Acer Base. Because life is demanding, without understanding.
  • bunta714 01 April 2015 19:50
    Acer Base. Because life is demanding, without understanding.

    So, you saw the sign?
  • somebodyspecial 01 April 2015 23:59
    K1 end of this year? The 14nm samsung produced replacement for X1 is out at xmas. I don't understand anyone selling a K1 for xmas. This needs x1 at least or it's xmas 14nm replacement to sell in huge numbers. Screen size nice, but I want more gpu than this. The 14nm chip will probably be 2x X1 (just double the cuda cores most likely) with Denver or whatever Denver's replacement is (denver v2?). Part of having such a big screen is gaming fun. K1 isn't bad in that dept, just saying x1 or better would sell far more. I don't know why people build stuff that won't sell. I wouldn't buy it TODAY with K1...LOL. I'd expect X1 now, and the replacement for anything at xmas.
  • Mike Andronico 02 April 2015 15:14
    K1 end of this year? The 14nm samsung produced replacement for X1 is out at xmas. I don't understand anyone selling a K1 for xmas. This needs x1 at least or it's xmas 14nm replacement to sell in huge numbers. Screen size nice, but I want more gpu than this. The 14nm chip will probably be 2x X1 (just double the cuda cores most likely) with Denver or whatever Denver's replacement is (denver v2?). Part of having such a big screen is gaming fun. K1 isn't bad in that dept, just saying x1 or better would sell far more. I don't know why people build stuff that won't sell. I wouldn't buy it TODAY with K1...LOL. I'd expect X1 now, and the replacement for anything at xmas.

    True, the performance isn't going to wow anyone, especially if you try to game on it. But this is a Chrome machine (and a cheap one at that) targeted at families who are likely to mainly stream video and surf the web.
