Acer Chromebase All-in-One: Chrome OS Hits Big Screen

One of the top Chromebook makers is turning it's attention to the big screen. Acer just announced the Chromebase, which will bring Google's web-friendly operating system to a 21-inch display later this year for a currently unannounced price.

The Chromebase sports a 1080p touch screen, coated in an all-white aesthetic that brings Acer's Chromebook 13 to mind. The machine is powered by a quad-core Nvidia Tegra K1 processor, and packs a bottom-facing speaker bar, HDMI and USB ports and comes Bluetooth 4.0 ready.

While the Chromebase will be a first for Acer, it's won't be the only Chrome OS all-in-one on the market. Last year LG launched its own Chromebase, which offers similar specs to Acer's desktop and sells for $349.

Chrome OS's push towards the desktop has also extended to Chromeboxes, which are brick-shaped mini PCs that connect to any monitor and peripherals of your choosing. Manufacturers such as Dell, HP and Acer have all released Chromeboxes of their own.

Just as Acer's Chromebooks serve as affordable alternatives to Windows or OS X-based laptops, the company's new Chromebase could shake up the low-cost, all-in-one space. Stay tuned for our full review of Acer's Chrome PC.

Source: Acer

