85-Year-Old Lands Wii Bowling Guinness Record

An 85-year-old man earns a Guinness Record thanks to Nintendo's Wii console.

An 85-year-old man from Onalaska, Wisconsin has landed in the Guinness World Records 2011 Gamer's Edition book for the most perfect games of Wii Sports Bowling.

According to Guinness, John Bates, a retired high school principal who regularly bowls in a league, started playing Wii Sports Bowling at a friend's house at the end of 2008. He then began recording his perfect games in April 2009.

Ambidextrous by nature, Bates started perfecting his bowling scores by using both his right and left hands. By October 2010, he managed to score 2,850 perfect games, earning his Guinness placement.

"John, as the most venerable record-holder in the 2011 Guinness World Records Gamers Edition, we salute you," said Guinness over on the official website. "You are an example to us all, and proof that you don’t need to be a stereotypical gamer to be the best in the world."

Other amazing gaming feats seen in the latest edition include "Longest gaming session in indoor freefall" which lasted 18 minutes 52 seconds at Indoor Skydive, Roosendaal, Netherlands. There's also a listing for the longest video games marathon on a first-person shooter, lasting 33 hours and achieved by Rustler's Gamesafe team in Newbuty, UK.

Guinness World Records 2011 Gamer's Edition went on sale here in the US on January 4, 2011.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Marco925 26 January 2011 01:22
    Damn.... A young whippersnapper such as I has a tough game to beat.

    I better start training....
    Reply
  • Anomalyx 26 January 2011 01:26
    There's also a listing for the longest video games marathon on a first-person shooter, lasting 33 hours and achieved by Rustler's Gamesafe team in Newbuty, UK.
    33 hours? That's it? They must have some pretty strict rules on what defines a marathon (no eating/drinking/peeing?) because I've gone longer than that. I think it was about 40 hours of Perfect Dark. We stopped to eat and for pee breaks, but nothing else that could be considered a real break from the game.
    Reply
  • jakmove 26 January 2011 01:44
    How do they know he scored a perfect game on all those games? Was there video of every one? Didn't think you could have a record unless it was taped or witnessed.
    Reply
  • scione 26 January 2011 01:47
    Anomalyx33 hours? That's it? They must have some pretty strict rules on what defines a marathon (no eating/drinking/peeing?) because I've gone longer than that. I think it was about 40 hours of Perfect Dark. We stopped to eat and for pee breaks, but nothing else that could be considered a real break from the game.
    I guarantee you that there are more than a few people who have beaten that, its just that 33 hours is the most that anyone has REPORTED with PROOF.
    Reply
  • Marco925 26 January 2011 02:17
    Anomalyx33 hours? That's it? They must have some pretty strict rules on what defines a marathon (no eating/drinking/peeing?) because I've gone longer than that. I think it was about 40 hours of Perfect Dark. We stopped to eat and for pee breaks, but nothing else that could be considered a real break from the game.Hehe, Perfect Dark was AWESOME. used to have marathons with that game too.
    Reply
  • Yuka 26 January 2011 02:41
    Kudos to that old man.

    I'm very impressed and pleased to know "grown ups" still game and kick butts.

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • Kahless01 26 January 2011 03:20
    yeah to get a record you have to pay guiness $5k and have them send an official out to record your attempt and verify your claims. it used to mean something but now they have records for every single retarded thing you can imagine.
    Reply
  • restatement3dofted 26 January 2011 03:24
    jakmoveHow do they know he scored a perfect game on all those games? Was there video of every one? Didn't think you could have a record unless it was taped or witnessed.
    It said he began recording them in 2009, which suggests that he had recorded evidence of his feat. However he did it, he managed to meet Guinness's strict standards of proof.
    Reply
  • joelmartinez 26 January 2011 06:53
    I don't have any records :(
    Reply
  • eklipz330 26 January 2011 08:57
    Marco925Hehe, Perfect Dark was AWESOME. used to have marathons with that game too.OMG PERFECT DARK WAS THE SHEEEEEETTT!!!

    if only rare could create a proper game again =
    Reply