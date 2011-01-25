85-Year-Old Lands Wii Bowling Guinness Record

An 85-year-old man from Onalaska, Wisconsin has landed in the Guinness World Records 2011 Gamer's Edition book for the most perfect games of Wii Sports Bowling.

According to Guinness, John Bates, a retired high school principal who regularly bowls in a league, started playing Wii Sports Bowling at a friend's house at the end of 2008. He then began recording his perfect games in April 2009.

Ambidextrous by nature, Bates started perfecting his bowling scores by using both his right and left hands. By October 2010, he managed to score 2,850 perfect games, earning his Guinness placement.

"John, as the most venerable record-holder in the 2011 Guinness World Records Gamers Edition, we salute you," said Guinness over on the official website. "You are an example to us all, and proof that you don’t need to be a stereotypical gamer to be the best in the world."

Other amazing gaming feats seen in the latest edition include "Longest gaming session in indoor freefall" which lasted 18 minutes 52 seconds at Indoor Skydive, Roosendaal, Netherlands. There's also a listing for the longest video games marathon on a first-person shooter, lasting 33 hours and achieved by Rustler's Gamesafe team in Newbuty, UK.

Guinness World Records 2011 Gamer's Edition went on sale here in the US on January 4, 2011.