Motorola's Laptop/Smartphone combo, the ATRIX

We were very intrigued by the ATRIX 4G when AT&T CEO Ralph de la Vega talked about it during his company’s press conference. Though it’s an impressive phone over all, the part we were most interested in was the laptop dock that essentially turns the phone into a full-blown netbook.



Last night we got a chance to look at that dock (and the phone) a little more closely. The smartphone itself packs Nvidia’s Tegra 2, HSPA+, 1GB of RAM, up to 48GB of memory, fingerprint log-in, a 4-inch QHD display, a front-facing camera for video calls and a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash on the rear. Software-wise it packs Android 2.2 and a customized version of Linux put in place to help with that laptop transformation we talked about before.



Set for availability in Q1 of this year, this phone, with its dual core processor and unique dock, is nothing short of a beast. A beautiful beast. The laptop docking station features an 11.6-inch screen, full keyboard, stereo speakers, and a 36Wh three-cell battery that delivers up to eight hours of battery life. It also charges the phone while the phone is docked. It weighs just 2.4 pounds and features an ultra slim design. No word on pricing just yet and we didn't get to see the AC adapter for the laptop, so we have no idea what it looks like or how heavy it is. Still, we were told it looks "just like a regular laptop charger."



Motorola also has a second dock for the ATRIX, which is more like an iPod dock. It features three USB ports and HDMI support.