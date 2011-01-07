Trending

Motorola's Laptop/Smartphone combo, the ATRIX

By

Check out Motorola's latest smartphone, the ATRIX, which packs Tegra 2 and has two separate docking options.

We were very intrigued by the ATRIX 4G when AT&T CEO Ralph de la Vega talked about it during his company’s press conference. Though it’s an impressive phone over all, the part we were most interested in was the laptop dock that essentially turns the phone into a full-blown netbook.

Last night we got a chance to look at that dock (and the phone) a little more closely. The smartphone itself packs Nvidia’s Tegra 2, HSPA+, 1GB of RAM, up to 48GB of memory, fingerprint log-in, a 4-inch QHD display, a front-facing camera for video calls and a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash on the rear. Software-wise it packs Android 2.2 and a customized version of Linux put in place to help with that laptop transformation we talked about before.

Set for availability in Q1 of this year, this phone, with its dual core processor and unique dock, is nothing short of a beast. A beautiful beast. The laptop docking station features an 11.6-inch screen, full keyboard, stereo speakers, and a 36Wh three-cell battery that delivers up to eight hours of battery life. It also charges the phone while the phone is docked. It weighs just 2.4 pounds and features an ultra slim design. No word on pricing just yet and we didn't get to see the AC adapter for the laptop, so we have no idea what it looks like or how heavy it is. Still, we were told it looks "just like a regular laptop charger."

Motorola also has a second dock for the ATRIX, which is more like an iPod dock. It features three USB ports and HDMI support.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • scook9 07 January 2011 00:25
    Now that is awesome....
    Reply
  • 07 January 2011 00:27
    I WANT ONE!!!! How useful to have a triple purpose mobile system! Imagine: Digital Camera, portable music player, phone, netbook, tablet pc, portable movie jukebox and gps all in one. I would not expect it to completely replace a high end laptop but still, NICE!
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 07 January 2011 00:32
    That is pretty impressive.
    Reply
  • nullifi 07 January 2011 00:40
    Since I am looking at buying a netbook to have a functional portable PC, and looking to buy a new phone in the coming months.. I may wait for this.
    Reply
  • Onus 07 January 2011 00:47
    Excellent. This is kind of what I've been thinking Moorestown ought to be able to do; well great this shows it CAN be done. I could see this device in my future.
    Reply
  • 07 January 2011 00:51
    If this is pulled off right, it will be my next phone/laptop purchase. I only have Verizon where I live- so I both they don't sign some stupid exclusivity deal.
    Reply
  • gumbedamit 07 January 2011 00:59
    I WANT ONE!!!! How useful to have a triple purpose mobile system! Imagine: Digital Camera, portable music player, phone, netbook, tablet pc, portable movie jukebox and gps all in one. I would not expect it to completely replace a high end laptop but still, NICE!
    ..Snipergod87 01/06/2011 7:32 PM

    It's called the Dell Streak :)
    Reply
  • sirishmen 07 January 2011 01:06
    I see how a TV dock application might be a cool thing, but what pro is there with a netbook. Your lugging the something the size of a normal netbook just to plug your phone into. Wouldn't it just be better to get a netbook that works on it's own so if your with someone and they need to use the computer, you can still use your phone.
    Reply
  • 07 January 2011 02:43
    I've been wanting something like this for a long time. What I'd really like to see is two other form factors.

    1. Tablet form factor with phone that slides into a tablet style system with possible accelerated graphics and/or coprocessors to help drive it.

    2. In dash car stereo form factor with a doc for my phone and app that runs my car stereo with possible additional storage for music and video.
    Reply
  • joebob2000 07 January 2011 03:10
    Nice concept, but they failed the execution miserably. Why not have the phone embed into the chassis and act as the touchpad? Or at least land near it, inside the chassis. Sticking out the back looks super dumb and is a very unnatural place to put it. Say you get a call while typing away on your phone-top and want to take it on the handset instead of shouting at the screen... You have to close the thing to get back there to pick it up. Very awkward. I bet this will be as popular as those blackberry screen/keyboard doodads.
    Reply