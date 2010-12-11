Trending

Mark Zuckerberg Donating Half His $$$ to Charity

By

He's already one of the world's youngest billionaires and now he's looking to spread his wealth around. Mark Zuckerberg has just joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's 'The Giving Pledge.'

Back in September, Mark Zuckerberg announced that he would be giving $100 million to the Newark school system, and it appears he's on a philanthropic roll. The 26-year-old has just joined Bill Gates, Paul Allen, David Rockefeller, George Lucas and many more billionaires in promising to give half of his money to charity.

The Giving Pledge encourages billionaires to give their money to charity at any time, before or after they die. However, in his letter to the foundation, Zuckerberg said he would be giving the money away while he was still young.

"People wait until late in their career to give back. But why wait when there is so much to be done?" Zuckerberg said in a statement. "With a generation of younger folks who have thrived on the success of their companies, there is a big opportunity for many of us to give back earlier in our lifetime and see the impact of our philanthropic efforts," he said.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Zuckerberg is among 16 new billionaires to join the Pledge; AOL co-founder Steve Case, investor Carl Icahn and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz have all promised to give half their wealth to charity too.

The Giving Pledge now has 57 members.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • agawtrip 11 December 2010 13:05
    that is Good news.
  • Gigahertz20 11 December 2010 13:09
    Too bad he can't donate a few million to the Gigahertz20 charity, that way I don't have to work a 9 to 5 job anymore :)
  • alyoshka 11 December 2010 13:32
    That's better than iDonate iPads ithink..... :)
  • micr0be 11 December 2010 13:34
    i dont know why i prefer the money goes into medical or technological research rather then ....well they really didnt say exactly.
  • JMcEntegart 11 December 2010 13:38
    micr0bei dont know why i prefer the money goes into medical or technological research rather then ....well they really didnt say exactly.
    It's up to whomever is donating.
  • scrumworks 11 December 2010 13:49
    I read that Mark Zuckerberg Donating Half His a$$ to Charity.
  • micr0be 11 December 2010 13:52
    JMcEntegartIt's up to whomever is donating.
    yea well if they want to see change in their lifetime they'd better put it into medical fields primarily.
    like stem cell, cancer and AIDS ... those 3 should keep the donations busy.
  • sseyler 11 December 2010 13:53
    JMcEntegartIt's up to whomever is donating.
    Whoever*

    The reason for this is that the clause "whoever is donating" is treated as a noun. Thus, "whomever" would be incorrect, since in the noun clause, it is the subject; it is not part preposition "to" that preceded it. "Whoever" is proper choice when it is the subject of the verb.
  • micr0be 11 December 2010 13:57
    @sseyler

    sophisticated troll is sophisticated,
  • TheWhiteRose000 11 December 2010 14:03
    If I was a Billionaire, besides being Batman I would donate to Child's play and open up organizations like that to help people around the world.
