VIDEO: Air Conditioning for Motorcyclists

I once asked a friend if he ever gets too hot when he's riding his motorcycle. I imagined riding around in a leather jacket, super poofy pants and massive boots all day would get pretty stuffy and sweaty. Au contraire, apparently, most of the time, he was freezing. A combination of Ireland's rubbish weather and the fact that he didn't have a car for when things got really bad. "It's windy on a bike," he reminded me, adding that in the winter rain, it sucked big time.

Lucky for him, EntroSys's Motorcycle Air Conditioning system offers both warm and cool settings and is really easy to set up. Although I'd walk 10 miles in the snow before sticking a hose up my shirt to keep me warm (or cool), I'd imagine there are plenty of motorcycle-riding men who'd be more than happy to risk looking a little silly in exchange for a comfortable ride.

Peep the video below to see how it all works.