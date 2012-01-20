Trending

MiVeu Turns Your iPhone Into a Personal POV Sporting Camera

Who needs a GoPro camera when you can strap your iPhone to your chest?

Last week's CES was filled with nice TVs, tablets, ultrabooks and smartphones but there was also a surprising number of cases and accessories on display, such as the Woogie 2. Another case that caught our attention was the MiVeu iPhone case strapped to one of the company's employees.

If you're into recording extreme sports adventures in high definition, then one of GoPro's versatile cameras would do a great job. But if you already have a smartphone that can record 1080p video such as an iPhone 4S, MiVeu's camera case could be a cheaper alternative. At first you might think its $80 price tag is a bit steep for a device that straps your iPhone to your chest, but it's not too bad once you consider all of the benefits.

The great thing about MiVeu is that it comes with its own custom designed optical glass lens, extending the viewing angle of the iPhone's camera to capture wide angled shots. MiVeu also incorporates a simple tactile shutter button into the case, making it easy to snap photos or start recording. The body harness that is attached to your chest can also be used to mount MiVeu just about anywhere on your body, such as your leg or lower torso.

In addition to body harness, MiVeu also offers a universal bracket mounting system that lets you connect the camera to any type of sports equipment such as a ski pole or your dirt bike. The only downside to all of this is that the case isn't waterproof, though we're guessing the company will be making one of those soon. MiVeu can be purchased from the company's website here.

  • swimomatic 20 January 2012 23:29
    Honey I just can't get over that thing being strapped to your chest to fulfill your fantasy!
  • p3t3or 20 January 2012 23:33
    I think its a great idea
  • c4v3man 21 January 2012 00:06
    The fact that it's not waterproof really dampers the idea...

    One of the nice things about having a Gopro or a Contour is that if it breaks, you're just out of some footage. Buy another $2-300 camera. If you break your iPhone, not only could that impede your ability to call for help, but you're looking at $500+ to replace it. Not to mention the fact that the iPhone isn't expandable, and doesn't have a replaceable battery...

    While I think it meets the "action cam needs" of probably 90% of the people who use them, and does so at a lower price point, you should definitely educate yourself to the benefits of a real action cam before you commit.

    P.S. I got my Contour ROAM 1080P30/720P60(firmware downgrade/hack) action camera for $90. No changeable battery, but waterproof without the big bulky case of a GoPro, and MicroSD storage. And if it breaks, I'm only out $90...
  • classzero 21 January 2012 00:19
    c4v3man... P.S. I got my Contour ROAM 1080P30/720P60(firmware downgrade/hack) action camera for $90. No changeable battery, but waterproof without the big bulky case of a GoPro, and MicroSD storage. And if it breaks, I'm only out $90...
    That's great but for the rest of us it's around 200 - 180
    http://www.amazon.com/Contour-1600-ContourROAM-Hands-free-Camcorder/dp/B005GLFSYQ
  • c4v3man 21 January 2012 00:28
    Yeah, but if you're not in a rush (aka, plan ahead) you can easily get an action cam for $100-150 if you check slickdeals.
  • c4v3man 21 January 2012 00:32
    And it's pretty much guaranteed that the glass optics on an action cam are better than the optics in your iPhone, let alone the extra set of optics in the case itself.
  • del35 21 January 2012 01:50
    Looks quite crappy, but the iPhone 4s is nothing to brag home about with its retro coffin looks.
  • joytech22 21 January 2012 04:53
    Or you could just get a GoPro..
    It comes with a REAL camera, a real protective case and mounting points.
  • 21 January 2012 06:04
    can you pov when youre having sex? you know... so you can see the ins and outs when youre bored? ^_^
  • 03 July 2012 22:17
    lonely boy is by black keys. retards
