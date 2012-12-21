Trending

BlackBerry 10 Browser Test Outperforms iOS, Windows Phone

Upcoming platform renders pages considerably faster than rivals.

Comparison tests from the developer units of the platform have shown that the BlackBerry 10 web browser runs faster than Apple's iOS 6 and Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.

While the operating system won't launch until January 30, which is the date the first handsets powered by the platform will be unveiled, developers have been in possession of early builds of the device for months in order to develop apps.

The Gadget Masters utilized the BlackBerry Dev Alpha B handset and a developer build of BlackBerry 10 itself and ran a comparison test against the iPhone 5 running on iOS 6, as well as the HTC 8X running Windows Phone 8.

The tests, showcased in the videos below, show that the BB10 handset renders pages considerably faster than its rivals. However, the site has yet to test it against an Android-powered smartphone.

RIM recently sent out invites for the January 30 event next year, while the platform's home screen was lately showcased in a batch of leaked images.

 

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • halcyon 21 December 2012 19:47
    Good stuff. Way to go RIM. I'm rooting for you.
  • dozerman 21 December 2012 20:02
    I knew about this awhile ago. Good to see that they have kept their lead. I have also seen my playbook outrender a Xoom in person, so I think we have a win there, too!
  • mariusmotea 21 December 2012 20:34
    I don't understand why no.1 platform is missing from this test. I can only imagine because it outperform BB10.
  • jacobdrj 21 December 2012 20:40
    Rendering speed is a good thing.

    But the things I miss most about going away from BB are still:

    Keyboard
    Trackpad
    Universal Inbox
    Instant Email/Notifications
    Full application integration between social apps/contacts


    Things I will NEVER miss from by BB:
    SLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW startup time (over 15 minutes)
    Medeocre battery life
    Slow processor
    Poor application selection
    Poor application stability
    SLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW startup time (again, this was a big deal, negated the use of replacement and extended batteries, god forbid you drop your phone and the battery pops out).
  • agentbb007 21 December 2012 21:36
    I hope blackberry can get back into the game, competition helps the consumer.
  • ojas 21 December 2012 22:12
    jacobdrjRendering speed is a good thing.But the things I miss most about going away from BB are still:KeyboardTrackpadUniversal InboxInstant Email/NotificationsFull application integration between social apps/contactsThings I will NEVER miss from by BB:SLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW startup time (over 15 minutes) Medeocre battery lifeSlow processorPoor application selectionPoor application stabilitySLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW startup time (again, this was a big deal, negated the use of replacement and extended batteries, god forbid you drop your phone and the battery pops out).Slow startup times have pretty much disappeared, now it's only a slow shut down. Not 15 mins though, more like, 1.
  • 21 December 2012 22:20
    This along with the good reviews of Surface is welcome news! Anything that hurts Android and the Korean copycat evil empire AKA SamSUCK is a win for the consumer and for innovation!

    As soon as real Apple competitors spring up, the only people running Android will be the hobbyist nerds who root their phones to get around paying for anything.
  • cinergy 21 December 2012 22:20
    Crapberry is dead. RIP RIM.
  • jacobdrj 21 December 2012 22:25
    ojasSlow startup times have pretty much disappeared, now it's only a slow shut down. Not 15 mins though, more like, 1.I figured that this was improved. It was too big of a deal to ignore. I also know that they have added touch screen support and improved their processors. However, I hope they BB understands that while I appreciate the addition of a touch screen, it isn't license to get rid of the trackpad and keybard.

    TBH, the Torch was probably their best form factor, other than the Bold. They just needed to improve the OS and the guts, as the form factor was fantastic.
  • shikamaru31789 21 December 2012 22:58
    Looking good so far. Competition is always good, as this will push the others to improve their browsers.
