Nokia Says That Young People Are Bored of the iPhone

Nokia has made a rather bold statement about competitors Apple and Google. The Espoo-based company, which earlier this year announced that it would adopt Windows Phone 7 as its primary smartphone operating system, has said it believes the young people of today are bored of the iPhone and confused by Android.

Speaking to Pocket-Lint in an interview, Niels Munksgaard, director of Portfolio, Product Marketing & Sales at Nokia Entertainment Global, said that more young people are turning to Windows Phone 7 as an alternative to the overly-complicated Android and the no-longer-fashionable iPhone.

"What we see is that youth are pretty much fed up with iPhones. Everyone has the iPhone," said Niels. "Also, many are not happy with the complexity of Android and the lack of security. So we do increasing see that the youth that wants to be on the cutting edge and try something new are turning to the Windows phone platform."

Niels goes on to express Nokia's desire to deliver something different, in terms of both hardware and services.

"The marketplace is extremely crowded. I refer to it as the sea of sameness," he added. "When you walk up to a retail shelf at Phones4U and see the number of black mono-blocks sitting on the shelf, it is very confusing to the consumer. We want to deliver services and phones that are different."

Niels has a point in that the majority of today's phones seem to follow the same line of thought when it comes to design. However, before people can look at Espoo's Windows Phone line as an alternative, Nokia needs to make its two WP7 Lumia handsets widely available. The Lumia 800 has already hit the UK, and the Lumia 710 is set for availability in the new year. However, we in the U.S. are still waiting for either of the phones to arrive. The Lumia 710 was just announced as hitting T-Mobile on January 11 for $49.99 on contract.

Would you give up your Android/iOS device to give Nokia's Windows Phone 7 handsets a try?