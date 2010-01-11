Bad Girls in 3D Launches 3D Porn Package

Last year Marcus and I went along to AEE on the last day of the show. We had some time to kill and we had registered the month before as a joke. When we got there, everyone was packing up – although I did get some hilarious photos with random porn stars whose names I don't recall – and there was nothing that interesting left to see save for the booths selling novelty items.

While we were strolling around the hall, marveling at all the funny, interesting and downright creepy things on show, we kept hearing the same thing over and over: 3D porn. Everyone was talking about it. There had apparently been a demo earlier in the day and people couldn't get over it. We never managed to find out who had done the demo, how it had turned out or even if it actually happened but people were definitely excited.

The last year has seen interest in 3D technology skyrocket and sure enough, when AEE 2010 rolled around, there was plenty of 3D action. Bad Girls in 3D demoed its products at the show and unveiled a 3D package that offers customers a digital 3D system and a 3D content subscription service for in-home digital HD 3D entertainment.

"For several decades, the adult entertainment industry has driven adoption of every significant new entertainment delivery system — the VHS home-video craze in the 1980s, the satellite television mania in the 1990s and the present day internet," said Lance Johnson of Bad Girls in 3D (pictured). “2010 and beyond will be all about 3D. Society’s enthusiasm for 3D films is largely responsible for the record $10 billion in box office revenues in 2009.”

According to AFP, the bundle is priced at $4,000 and includes a 60-inch (152-centimeter) 3D television, a compact computer server, and a pair of ever so stylish shutter glasses. A monthly subscription to the site costs $20 per month and Bad Girls in 3D has plans to release standalone discs once 3D TVs become more mainstream.

So how 'bout it, 3D porn anyone?