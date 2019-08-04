The 17 Best Cinematic Video Games

A Way Out (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

For a unique gaming experience, you may want to consider A Way Out. The game requires two players, either locally or online (which is free for the second player if one of you owns a copy), and tasks the pair with breaking out of prison together. If you've ever wanted to take part in The Shawshank Redemption while watching it, this is the one and only game for you. Way Out's unpredictable plot, brilliant camerawork and ingenious use of quicktime events easily make this one of the most immersive, and subversive, cinematic adventures in all of gaming.