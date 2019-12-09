Tile Pro (2020) review

Get the Tile Pro if you want the best key finder with the longest range, best feature set and a clearly audible alarm.

The Tile Pro has established itself in recent years as the jewel of Tile's lineup of key finders. And I'm pleased to discover that the new version released this year maintains that tradition. This device is the one to get if you want the very best key tracker, especially with the improvements introduced in this year's model.

You can find cheaper trackers for your valuables, including the $25 Tile Mate. But at $35, the Tile Pro isn't much more expensive, and its superior alarm and extensive range more than make it worth the extra $10. Overall, the Tile Pro is our pick for the best key finder.

Best GPS tracker for kids

Tile Pro specs

Price $35 Size 1.65 x 1.65 x 0.26 inches Listed range Up to 400 feet Tested range 200-plus feet Water resistance? Splash-proof Battery Replaceable CR2032 Colors Black, White

Tile Pro: Design and features

If you've seen the previous edition of the Tile Pro, you're familiar with this year's model. The device looks a little different, with a smoother design that Tile says is more stylized, though to be honest, I miss the textured look of its predecessor. Otherwise, the 1.65 x 1.65 x 0.26-inch size is essentially the same as last year's version.

The Tile Mate (left) and Tile Pro (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Tile Pro works exactly the same as before: Press the Tile logo in the center of the tracker, and it will sound a tune on your phone, in case you're having a hard time tracking down your handset. But the real value comes when you launch the Tile app (Android, iOS), and tap a button to sound a (very loud) alarm on the key finder. If your keys or other valuables are in range — and the Tile Pro boasts the longest range of any Tile product — you'll be able to track them down.

Tile introduced a replaceable battery to last year's version, and that very welcome feature returns this year. Now, when you run out of power, you don't have to replace your Tile; you just swap in another CR-2032 battery. Unlike the Tile Mate, which has become more difficult to open, it's still easy to swap out the Tile Pro's battery, which you'll only need to do once a year or so.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Tile Pro: How it performs

The Tile Pro may look about the same as last year's model, but a welcome change to the tracker is the improved range. The latest key finder can stay connected to your phone at distances of up to 400 feet, and when you need to find your keys, the Tile Pro's alarm is as loud as ever. Even though my hearing isn't the best, I could still make out the alert from other rooms after I buried the Tile Pro under a pile of laundry.

Whether you can reach the outer limits of the Tile Pro's extended range or not, I couldn't say — I was able to walk as far as 200 feet from the device in a public park, and the key finder stayed connected to my iPhone. But that's about as far away as I'm comfortable leaving my keys, even in the name of science. Suffice it to say, the Tile Pro should provide the range you need to stay connected to your valuables, unless you are reading this review from some sort of vast palace.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to its basic tracking functions, the Tile Pro also adds extra features through an optional Tile Premium service. For $3 a month, or $30 annually, Tile Premium will keep track of your location history, replace your battery for free, and let you share your Tile Pro with an unlimited number of friends and family. A smart alert feature also sends you a notification if you leave your house without the device (and whatever valuables you've attached it to), though in my testing, the notifications come too long after you leave to be of much use. Some users may enjoy the extra features that a Tile Premium subscription offers, but you don't really need the best features out of your Tile Pro, especially with the improved range and alarm.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Bottom line

There's really no debate as to what the best key finder is these days. The new Tile Pro holds onto the crown by continuing to improve upon its core features. If you bought a Tile Pro last year, you may want to hold onto that model, unless you really can benefit from the extended range. But for everyone else, the latest Tile Pro is the key finder to buy.