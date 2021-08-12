Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review (in progress): The first foldable phone under $1,000

With a $999 starting price, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an "affordable" foldable, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is four times bigger and more durable than its predecessor, but the 3,300 mAh battery has us worried about the Flip 3’s longevity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Specs Price: $999 (128GB), $1,049 (256GB) OS: Android 11 / One UI 3.1

Inner display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED (2640 x 1080)

Outer display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512)

Refresh rate: 120Hz (inner)

CPU: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Rear cameras: 12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.4)

Battery: 3,300 mAh

Charging: 15W wired, 10W wireless

Charger included: No

Size: 3.4 x 2.8 x 0.63-0.67 inches (closed); 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.27 inches (open)

Weight: 6.5 ounces

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is here, and it’s the “cheapest” foldable phone yet at $999. No, a grand isn’t cheap, but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings foldable phone technology down to a much more attainable price. And more people can try out the foldable life than ever before.

Will that lower price win people over to the foldable phone side? The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also more durable than its predecessor, thanks to IPX8 water resistance. The screen is 80% more durable and the phone itself sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the outer display and Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum body. In short, the Z Flip 3 is built to withstand more punishment than the original Galaxy Z Flip , though we still wouldn’t drop it.

Editor's note: This is a Galaxy Z Flip 3 review in progress. Stay tuned for additional impressions, test results and the final verdict. Have any questions? Be sure to leave them in the comments. We also encourage you to see our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in progress, too. And, our Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 comparison looks at how the two new foldables differ, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Impressions so far

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unfortunately, the cameras are the same as before. They're by no means bad, but I wouldn't say that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best camera phone. Compared to other $999 phones like the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro, the Flip 3 struggles to keep up, especially since it lacks a telephoto lens. But the larger cover display makes for a better viewfinder when using the rear cameras for selfies.

, thanks to several supported apps. Samsung took Flex mode seriously with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, getting more app makers on board. I'm still finding which apps have been optimized for Flex mode, but the ones from last time like the Camera and YouTube apps still work great. The battery is the same . At 3,300 mAh, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's battery won't win any awards. I was worried about battery life when I saw the capacity hadn't changed from the first Galaxy Z Flip, but we'll see how the phone fares in our battery life test.

. At 3,300 mAh, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's battery won't win any awards. I was worried about battery life when I saw the capacity hadn't changed from the first Galaxy Z Flip, but we'll see how the phone fares in our battery life test. I'm disappointed by the slow charging. I've already worn through more than half of the battery since receiving my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review unit a few hours ago, and recharging is painfully slow. 15W may be technically "fast," but even compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's pokey 20W charging, 15W drags. The 10W wireless is even worse.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available now for pre-order, with a shipping date of August 27. The 8GB/128GB base configuration runs $999, but there’s a 256GB option, too, for $1,049. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get a $150 Samsung.com credit and 12 months of Samsung Care+ free with a three-year plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Design and durability

Samsung took durability seriously with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The screen is now 80% more durable than the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, thanks to a new film. Gorilla Glass Victus covers the 1.9-inch outer display and Samsung constructed the phone’s frame from its Armor Aluminum material. All of that provides enhanced scratch resistance, especially on the cover display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Combined with the enhanced durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is truly a marvel of modern engineering.

The Flip 3 also sports IPX8 water resistance. That means you don’t need to worry about dunking it, though neither I nor Samsung would recommend that. We were not able to test the water resistance in our hands-on time with the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The cover display is probably the biggest change introduced to the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s design. That’s four times larger than the Galaxy Z Flip’s 1.1-inch exterior strip, meaning that you’ll see much more information than before.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in four colors: Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black. The lavender really stood out to us in our hands-on, truly catching the eye and exemplifying the Flip 3’s focus on style. Samsung will also offer Gray, Pink, and White colorways exclusively on its website. I’m testing the Cream model and it’s very beautiful in its subtlety. The smooth finish is also really pleasing, considering how slippery the original Galaxy Z Flip was.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another big Galaxy Z Flip 3 upgrade involves the phone’s stereo speakers, which got loud enough that we had to turn down the volume in our hands-on session to avoid drowning out nearby conversations. Even when I was listening in on a Tom’s Guide meeting, the speakers still managed to impress me with their clarity. Suffice to say, the Flip 3’s sound system is much better than the original Flip’s.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The main appeal of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 beyond its more attractive price remains how pocketable the device is when folded up. When closed, the phone is just 3.4 x 2.8 x 0.63-0.67 inches, meaning it can fit in almost any pocket.

Opened up, the phone measures 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.27 inches, still making for a phone that fits easily in the hand. And at a mere 6.5 ounces (just like its predecessor), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is easy to take with you anywhere.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Overall, Samsung slimmed down the Flip 3 ever so slightly. The original Flip measured 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.28 inches when opened and 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.61-0.68 inches when closed. Although the new phone is the same weight, it’s a smidge thinner and taller. Combined with the enhanced durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is truly a marvel of modern engineering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Displays

When you unfold the handset, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The 2640 x 1080 resolution combined with the 120Hz refresh rate made for a truly beautiful viewing experience. Scrolling was silky smooth with the Flip 3, showing off Samsung’s true display prowess.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When closed, the 1.9-inch touchscreen lets you control music, check the weather, and even take selfies. (The touchscreen doubles as a viewfinder.) Simply double press the power button to launch the camera and you’re golden. This is a huge improvement over the Flip’s tiny outer display, making the Flip 3 more usable when it’s closed (and thus saving battery life, theoretically).

Compared to the original Flip, I immediately loved the Flip 3’s new cover display. It’s incredibly versatile and useful, allowing you to interact with many major phone functions without opening the device up. By far, it’s my favorite Flip 3 feature outside of the folding itself.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, one thing that carried over from the original Flip is the crease across the middle of the interior display. It’s still quite noticeable when you scroll over it, even though you may not see it all the time. The image distortion is especially visible in direct sunlight or in apps that use light mode.

The visible crease is by no means a deal-breaker, but if you were hoping for something more subtle this time around, you might be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Cameras

On the camera front, they’re unchanged from the original Flip. On the back, you get a 12MP (f/1.8) wide-angle shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide one. The selfie camera is 10MP with a f/2.4 aperture. There’s no telephoto lens on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is incredibly disappointing when you consider that the Galaxy S21 has one and that Samsung works some impressive magic with its telephoto lenses.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera improvements come down to software, offering enhancements to portrait mode and indoor photography. We’re still setting up our camera comparisons with other similarly-priced phones, so be sure to check back to see how the Galaxy Z Flip 3 fares.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Performance

While we haven’t put the Galaxy Z Flip 3 through our usual benchmarks, we have high hopes for the phone based on our hands-on experience. With a Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM, the Flip 3 is a powerhouse.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 didn’t stumble once during our hands-on as we flipped through apps in Flex mode. In short, the Flip 3 feels like any other Snapdragon 888-powered device, but we’ll report back once we have benchmark results and more real-world testing in activities such as gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Battery and charging

With a 3,300 mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 retains the size of the original Flip’s battery capacity. This is cause for some concern, since the Flip’s battery life wasn’t all that impressive. 3,300 mAh is smaller than other Samsung phones, too, including the regular Galaxy S21 with its 4,000 mAh battery.

We don’t have the results for the Tom’s Guide battery life test just yet. All we can do right now is go off of the original Flip’s battery life, which was a disappointing 8 hours and 16 minutes. Obviously, there’s not a lot of room for a big battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but there’s now a larger outer display and a 120Hz refresh rate on the inner one, both of which draw more power than before.

Another letdown with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the 15W max wired charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports up to 25W, so I expect charging your Flip will feel slow in comparison. Wireless charging on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 caps out at an even slower 10W. As with the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung won’t be including a charger in the box. We’re not fans of this decision, either.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Software and Flex mode

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box, with an Android 12 update on the horizon. As with other Samsung phones, you can expect three years of platform updates and four years of security patches with the Flip 3. Samsung’s update policy has paved the way for better support for Android phones, especially in the US where its presence is quite strong.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can refer to our previous coverage of Samsung devices for our thoughts on One UI 3.1, but it’s a very good rendition of Android. There are a ton of features and enough of Samsung’s design chops to help One UI stand out. In fact, it’s probably the de facto Android experience for many, many people.

But the star of the show isn’t One UI itself, but the software enhancements that Samsung has slapped on to make the Galaxy Z Flip 3 feel useful. Key among those is Flex mode, which significantly bolsters the app user experience where supported.

Flex mode allows you to split UI elements between the two displays. One of the best places to try this out is in the Camera app, where you can have the viewfinder on the top display and the shutter controls on the button. Similarly, you can video call with the phone folded at an angle and sitting on a table — that should help with arm fatigue on long video chats.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One complaint with Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip was that there just weren’t that many apps that took advantage of it. YouTube was an exception, letting you watch the video on the top screen and scroll through comments on the bottom one. However, Samsung has said that there will be a lot more supported apps this time around. That’s good, because Flex mode is one of the main selling points of a foldable Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: Outlook

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 addresses a lot of our complaints with the original Galaxy Z Flip. Not only that, but the new phone is even cheaper than the 5G option Samsung released in 2020. A $999 starting price is very attractive to those who might’ve been on the fence about foldables before.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That said, you can get a Galaxy S21 Plus for $999, which has a telephoto lens. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21 is just $799 and it also has a telephoto lens. And the Galaxy S21 FE is likely coming soon, too, with an even lower price tag. Then there’s the $999 iPhone 12 Pro, which is one of the best phones around. In other words, the Flip 3 has a lot of competition and it fails to offer everything that its rivals can.

But the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is meant to push things forward, offering something novel versus the glass and metal slabs we’re so used to nowadays. The 3,300 mAh battery gives us pause, but we’re still in the early stages of putting the Flip 3 through its paces. We encourage you to check back frequently as we update with further thoughts, camera comparisons and test results.