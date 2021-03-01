Although more expensive than many of its competitors, Dropbox Business plans are feature-rich and perfect for companies requiring a premium cloud storage solution.

Dropbox was an early adopter of the cloud storage model and has spent many years perfecting its platform. Today it is a leader in enterprise-oriented cloud storage plans. If you’re looking for a premium cloud storage and backup solution for your organization, we think Dropbox should be one of your top choices.

In our Dropbox Business review, we examine the platform’s strengths and weaknesses and consider which businesses would benefit most from Dropbox’s services.

If you want to learn more about the best cloud storage platforms, check out our recently updated buying guide to all things cloud storage, backup, and syncing.

Dropbox Business: Plans and pricing

There are three tiers of Dropbox Business plans: Professional, Standard, and Advanced.

The Professional plan is suited to freelancers or micro offices, and costs $16.58 per month. It provides 3 TB of storage for one user, but has no administrator or team management features.

The Standard plan has been designed with small teams in mind. It provides 5 TB of storage for three or more users, as well as a suite of entry-level administrator features. These include centralized billing, multi-team admin login, and limited API (application programming interface) customizability. The Standard plan costs $12.50/user/month.

Dropbox’s premium business plan, Advanced, costs $20/user/month, but includes unlimited storage for all users. Also included are advanced administrator features, such as audit logs and single sign-on (SSO) integrations.

Dropbox’s pricing model is easy to understand (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox Business: Features

Dropbox is one of the most feature-rich cloud storage platforms, making it incredibly powerful, intuitive, and engaging to use. This section explores some of the most essential Dropbox features from a business point of view.

Dropbox Business customers can use several file sharing features to collaborate more effectively with both colleagues and clients. Link sharing enables users to easily share files up to 2 GB in size, while shared folders and groups enable teams within the company to share and collaborate on documents from a single location.

Another component of the platform’s file-sharing framework we like is the ability to control permissions at all levels, from entire drives to folders to individual files. File owners can choose whether the recipient has view-only access or full editing privileges.

These features combined make it straightforward for businesses to work effectively online and share data and documents quickly and stress-free.

File sharing is one of Dropbox’s greatest strengths (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox Paper is one of the more innovative business-specific cloud storage features we’ve seen. It enables employees to collaborate in a relatively unstructured way, adding thoughts, comments, agendas, or anything else that comes to mind. Think of it as an office whiteboard, but online.

If you’re the type of company that likes to brainstorm ideas and bounce ideas around the office regularly, then this might be the perfect feature for you.

Dropbox Paper is an innovative feature that many businesses will find useful (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox doesn’t just enable users to upload individual files and folders to its servers, but also allows them to back up an entire device. For businesses, this means you won’t have to subscribe to a backup service in addition to your cloud storage solution, saving time and money.

This also means you can back up all your business computers to a centralized location, ensuring that all employee and work data is safe in the case of an office accident, hack, or hardware malfunction.

Computer backup is a feature missing from some of Dropbox’s competitors (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox Business: Interface and in-use

Dropbox clients are available on almost all platforms across desktop and mobile devices, including iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android. All apps share a similar interface that is easy to navigate and bug-free.

Users can also access the platform from their web browser, which we found to be not quite as polished as the app experience, but impressive nonetheless.

In short, there’s very little to complain about when it comes to Dropbox’s interface. It’s clean, comfortable to use, and bug-free. You can rely on Dropbox to work for your employees time after time after time.

Dropbox’s desktop interface is feature-rich, but with a simple layout (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox Business: Support

Like most cloud storage platforms, Dropbox maintains an extensive online help center, containing everything from tutorials to how-to guides to technical explainers. If you’re looking to learn more about Dropbox and how to make the most of its features, this is the place to head.

If you need more personalized support, customers can also contact Dropbox support via email. Unfortunately, Dropbox makes it difficult to get in contact, and we had to spend a considerable amount of time (around 15 minutes) searching the website before managing to speak to a Dropbox representative.

It’s hard to speak to a real person on Dropbox’s support site (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

Dropbox Business: Security

Dropbox is a highly secure cloud storage platform and one we’re confident you can trust to protect your organization’s most important files.

Secure cloud storage starts with encryption because you need to know your files won’t be compromised in a data breach. Fortunately, Dropbox employs a raft of encryption frameworks, including AES 256-bit encryption at rest and 128-bit TLS/SSL encryption for in-transit files.

Beyond encryption, Dropbox also provides business customers with a suite of enterprise-specific team controls that ensure that data can only be accessed by the appropriate persons. This is important for medium and large companies that don’t want all users to have universal access privileges.

Audit logs are another feature that protect enterprise customers by enabling IT administrators to assess how the platform is being used. They can also help identify weak points early, before they become major security issues.

Dropbox Business plans are among the most secure in the cloud storage market (Image credit: Dropbox Business)

The competition

Dropbox’s main competition are providers like Microsoft OneDrive and IDrive. All three are established players in the cloud storage market with impressive feature lists and security frameworks.

Businesses that already use Microsoft 365 applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint might prefer to go with OneDrive, which is deeply integrated into these apps.

Similarly, organizations needing maximum storage space at more affordable prices than those offered by Dropbox might want to consider IDrive, one of the most affordable storage platforms in 2021.

Final verdict

Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage platforms and is unlikely to disappoint any business that chooses to invest. It comes packed with enterprise-specific features as well as a top-quality security framework, and an impressive range of mobile and desktop applications. Integrations with third-party platforms such as Slack and Zoom are another big plus.

Although Dropbox is one of the most expensive cloud storage providers, we think it may be the best choice for companies that won’t compromise on quality.