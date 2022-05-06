Best file sharing apps in 2022

The best file sharing apps enable increased cooperation across hybrid workforces in homes and in offices, and help make workflows more efficient, secure, and simple. Many of the top providers offer the best cloud storage as well as file-sharing capabilities, and this combination of services can be a boost to individual or business-level collaboration.

In a world where friends, family, and colleagues can be spread far and wide, your choice of the best file sharing apps can make all the difference between easy and safe file transfers and unsecure services that risk a loss of data or important files.

Below, we've reviewed and ranked the best file sharing apps currently available, and took a particular focus on each service's security tools as well as the amount of free data storage and transfer available. Read on to find your file-sharing provider!

What are the best file sharing apps? Google Drive is our pick of the best file sharing apps. The service wraps in cloud storage, the entire Google Workspace range of platforms and apps, and serves as a top file-sharing platform via the global technology giant Dropbox, Box, and Microsoft OneDrive are leading cloud storage platforms, and are also worth considering thanks to their excellent file-sharing capabilities offering security, ease-of-use, and great additional features. For Apple users, iCloud Drive builds on iCloud's top storage facilities to enable easier file-sharing from iOS devices. A leader in cloud storage security, SpiderOak Groups provides cutting-edge secure file-sharing, while WeTransfer's prominent global reach and ease-of-use make it worth a look. pCloud adds excellent security to its storage services, while Send Anywhere offers unique features.

The best file sharing apps, compared File sharing app Free tier Security specialty Operating systems Google Drive 15GB Extensive backup options iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Dropbox 2GB 256-bit encryption iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Box 10GB 2FA iOS, Android, macOS, Windows Microsoft OneDrive 5GB Individually-encrypted files iOS, Android, macOS, Windows iCloud Drive 1GB Keychain passwords iOS, macOS SpiderOak Groups N/A Zero-knowledge encryption iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows, Fedora WeTransfer 2GB All uploads encrypted iOS, Android, Linux pCloud 10GB TLS/SSL encryptino iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Send Anywhere 50GB (transfer only) QR code scanning iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows

The best file sharing apps available

Google Drive Affordable and almost as good as Onedrive Specifications Free tier: 15GB Security specialty: Extensive backup options Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Generous free plan + Third-party integrations Reasons to avoid - Few password protection options - Backup not available on Linux

Google Drive offers nearly all of the same functionality as Microsoft OneDrive, but its free plan goes further in providing an impressive 15GB free storage, which may be plenty for smaller enterprises. And like OneDrive, it allows you to share, create, and edit files with ease.

Google is a huge multinational firm with top-level security capabilities, so your data is in good hands during transfers. However, privacy could be a concern, and they will probably collect some of your online activity for advertising reasons. It is also an oversight that the service offers no password protection options when sharing a file.

Read our Google Drive review and our Drive Enterprise review.

Dropbox The breakthrough cloud platform is incredibly reliable Specifications Free tier: 2GB Security specialty: 256-bit encryption Operating systems: iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Good selection of price levels + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited storage on free tier

Dropbox was one of the earliest file-sharing platforms to become a household name, and it has had time to hone its offering. Several pricing plans under both its Individual and Business tranches means you can find the right setup to suit your needs. If you’re not entirely sure, they also offer a free 30-day trial.

In terms of security, there are a couple of concerns. Firstly, Dropbox has a huge market share, and so—along with its rivals—is naturally an obvious target for malicious attacks. And secondly, the firm has reserved the right to decrypt any file that is stored on its servers, as well as disclose that information to a third party.

Thankfully, Dropbox has recently beefed up its security measures. At rest, files are protected with 256-bit encryption, and during transfers they are encased in a SSL/TSL tunnel. If you are not looking for a specialist option, but one that is still thoroughly reliable, Dropbox is a solid way to go.

Read our Dropbox cloud storage review and our Dropbox Business review.

Box Less intuitive but possibly more secure than Dropbox Specifications Free tier: 10GB Security specialty: Two-factor authentication Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Rapid uploading + Large free storage Reasons to avoid - Confusing design choices

Box has been Dropbox’s biggest rival for some time. Previously, the former was geared towards businesses and the latter SMEs and individuals, but no longer. Both now aim to capture every part of the file-sharing market, and Box’s offering is impressive.

It has four pricing plans to choose from, but its free tier has significantly more space than Dropbox’s. Like its rival, it can be integrated with Google Workspace and Slack. It also offers a useful Keysafe feature, allowing admins to easily manage encryption keys.

In terms of usability—often a concern for Box—a recent upgrade improved things, but the platform could be streamlined further as some convoluted aspects remain.

Read our Box review and our Box for Business review.

Microsoft OneDrive The best all-rounder for teams Specifications Free tier: 5GB Security specialty: Individually encrypted files Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Great for collaboration + Huge functionality + App is easy to use Reasons to avoid - Limited syncing capacity - Low free storage options

Microsoft OneDrive is packed with features, incredibly usable, and beautifully designed. In some ways it surpasses expectations. Desktop users, for example, are able to access files that they didn’t specifically decide to upload—an incredibly handy feature that shows how much time Microsoft has spent getting OneDrive right.

In terms of security, OneDrive has never been the focus of any concerns or controversy, unlike many of its rivals, which speaks to the software’s reliability. Individual users can also individually encrypt their files locally on a hard drive, adding an additional layer of protection.

Read our Microsoft OneDrive review and our OneDrive for Business review.

iCloud Drive Apple’s platform has an attractive design and impressive functionality Specifications Free tier: 1GB Security specialty: Keychain passwords Operating systems: iOS, macOS Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + 5GB free with every Apple device + Beautiful design Reasons to avoid - No Android compatibility - Limited free plan

iCloud is an attractive file-sharing option, and likely the best fit if you are already deeply integrated in the Apple ecosystem. Although the free tier offers very little space, those with an iPhone, Mac, or iPad are given 5GB free.

Aside from the 2017 phishing attack, which appears to be a one-off, Apple has steered clear of security problems with iCloud. It should therefore be a safe choice for sharing files easily over iOS and macOS.

Read our iCloud review.

Like CertainSafe, SpiderOak has massively prioritized security, leading to weaknesses in other areas. The design, whilst handily integrated with SpiderOak’s other products, has few of the additional features some teams may require, such as synced, real-time document editing.

It is also a relatively expensive way to go—after the free 21-day trial, the cheapest tier is $69 for 150GB of space for a year. One benefit, however, is that you can add unlimited devices to a user.

Read our SpiderOak review.

WeTransfer The perfect platform for lower risk transfers Specifications Free tier: 2GB Security specialty: All uploads encrypted Operating systems: iOS, Android, Linux Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Incredibly simple + No registration needed Reasons to avoid - Partial encryption

WeTransfer is a hugely popular filer sharer and for good reason. It’s easy to use and doesn’t require registration. Further, it is secure—all uploads are encrypted, as is the link that is sent to recipients. One caveat is its partial encryption, which means that third parties could theoretically intercept emails and gain access to files, so it’s not ideal for the most sensitive data.

Read our WeTransfer review.

pCloud provides a generous 10GB free storage as standard, and its premium plans are similarly generous. For one-off payments of $229 or $458 you can get 500GB or 2TB respectively, which is fantastic value if you utilize the service long-term.

In terms of security, pCloud is impressive. It covers most bases with 256-bit and TLS/SSL protection, but another layer of encryption is available for $5 a month. Sadly, its editing and collaboration capabilities don’t compare to much of the competition.

Read our full pCloud review.

Send Anywhere The file-sharer app on a tight budget Specifications Free tier: 50GB (transfer only) Security specialty: QR code scanning Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Adverts - Files deleted after a period - No ongoing file management

Send Anywhere is entirely free and comes with 256-bit encryption as standard, keeping your files safe in transit. Additionally, the maker of the app has insisted that they never look at the contents of any transfer.

Whilst Send Anywhere has ads on its free version, and is mainly designed for sharing and not storing data, it could be the ideal if you are simply looking to send files quickly. Having a smaller user base, it’s also arguably less likely to be targeted by malicious parties.

File sharing app FAQs

How secure are file-sharing apps? Whatever form of file storage you utilize, whether on-prem or cloud storage, or even cloud storage vs external hard disk drives, file and data security is integral. While storage or sharing apps in the cloud aren't theoretically as secure as local storage, the best cloud storage and file sharing platforms utilize high-level encryption and security features. If you're wondering is cloud storage secure, how secure is it, and how does it protect your data, it's worth remembering that most providers' plans include those aimed at businesses, for whom cloud storage security is crucial. As such, providers and file-sharing platforms will invest in security, especially given international rules on data and privacy. Important elements to look for in a provider of file-sharing technology include end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge architecture: respectively making services almost hack-proof, or preventing even a provider's staff from accessing your files and data. If these aren't available, make sure to look for in-transit and at-rest encryption. This means that data is made indecipherable when stored and when being shared or transferred. Should a cybercriminal intercept your files, they wouldn't be able to see them.

Should you use free file-sharing apps? When it comes to casual or low-level file sharing, there's no reason not to use free file-sharing apps if you've checked that they offer security features and tools. For those with less requirement for large or sensitive file transfers, most leading providers of cloud storage or file-sharing capabilities offer free plans. These are obviously less feature-rich than paid plans, and allowances for transfers and storage will be lower, and won't be ideal for businesses. However, if you're just looking for file-sharing on a personal level, free file-sharing apps will be more than adequate.

How we review file sharing apps and cloud storage

With many of the providers ranked above offering cloud storage as their main service, we take the same approach to reviewing that we would with any cloud storage service.

Most importantly for file-sharing, we test both upload and download times for files with each provider: both for cloud storage and for file-sharing in general, such speeds are integral when considering performance and everyday usage.

As we've noted, security is paramount, and so we analyze the security on offer from each service, including what type of encryption they provide. Customer support is a significant element for any service, and so we test customer service response times and knowledge.

Pricing and payment plans are studied, explored, and explained, so that you can be sure that you've seen every option available to you as an individual consumer or as a business. Additional tools and features unique to a certain provider, or that might provide added value, are tested too; and we endeavor to compare a service to competitors too, to give you as much information as required to make the right choice.

Buying cloud storage on behalf of a smaller company? Learn how to choose the best cloud storage for small business, and why small businesses should use cloud services. You can also find out five top tips for data backup and recovery; the differences between cloud storage vs cloud backup vs cloud sync; and discover the best free cloud storage.