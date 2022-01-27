You can now play Wordle multiple times a day — here's how

If you're anything like us, you're currently addicted to Wordle — the online word game that sprung from nowhere around Christmas and which now has an estimated 1 million daily players.

It's a great game with a simple concept, few frills and one main point of difference from most similar puzzles: you can only play it once per day. That's one of its chief attractions, keeping anticipation high for the next installment and ensuring that productivity in the Tom's Guide office doesn't plummet to zero.

But if you want more than just your daily fix, you now have another option — in the form of Wordle Archive.

(Image credit: Wordle Archive)

Wordle's success has inevitably led to a raft of clones seeking to make a quick buck off the back of a game that is free to play and has no ads. Wordle Archive is emphatically not one of those.

Instead, it's a fully playable archive of every Wordle puzzle so far, excluding the current day. And there are plenty of them — though Wordle may only have entered the public consciousness recently, it was thrust upon the world way back in May 2021, so at the time of this writing, there are 221 puzzles to complete.

Each one can be played in date order or you can select a number of your choosing, which is handy if you recently missed one or (more likely) didn't start playing until the rest of the world did at the start of this year.

And that's all there is to it. There are no fancy gimmicks or attempts to mess around with the formula, though you do get a dark mode and a color-blind mode. Like the original, it's also mercifully free of ads.

It's designed by Devang Thakkar, a doctoral student in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics at Duke University, and to him we give thanks: our Wordle obsession now has a new outlet.

