WWE NXT WarGames 2021 live stream: start time, how to watch and card

The WWE NXT WarGames 2021 live stream marks both the beginning and end of an era. This is the first Peacock special for the rebranded NXT 2.0, and it's also the first NXT special to drop the TakeOver moniker.

Why would it drop such a beloved and prestigious brand? Are they trying to lower expectations, considering how new half of this card is? Let's dive into the matches.

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 start time WarGames main card: Sunday (Dec. 5) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

Pre-show: 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT.

Of course, the big (and meta) story here is a new school vs old school situation. The big characters of NXT 2.0 are here to try and prove themselves against the established vets of the Black & Gold/"We are not your kind!" era.

The Men's WarGames match is the most obvious of these matches, with three big names (and one newer entry) with Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) on one side of the double-cage match. Going up against them are the makeshift heels group of Team 2.0: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D'Angelo. Trick Williams is in the latter's corner. We suspect Team 2.0 (not AEW's 2.0) will win this match, setting up a new number 1 contender (likely Breakker or Hayes). That said, if Pete Dunne were to win it all on his own and become the new #1 challenger? Would not hate that. But everyone on the Black & Gold side of the equation doesn't seem long for NXT (or even WWE).

Next up, you've got Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) and Dakota Kai teaming up against Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray in the other WarGames match. This one is harder to call, and we could see it going either way. But, right now, we're not betting against Toxic Attraction.

Then we've got two title matches: Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defending their NXT Tag Team Championship gold against Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner. While Wagner is a top prospect for WWE, we doubt they're putting any titles on KOR, as he seems destined to work with his former-Undisputed Era buddies Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in All Elite Wrestling.

One wrestler who is going to AEW any time soon is Roderick Strong who recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE before they fired his wife Marina Shafir. Strong is defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Joe Gacy (with Harland), the "woke king" of NXT. We hate to say this, but given how much time NXT gives Gacy, and how the cruiserweight division seems like something of WWE's past that it wants to erase? We're thinking Gacy takes the title and rebrands it in some horrible way that mocks the youth of today. No wonder the median age of NXT's audience is geriatric.

Finally, stonks master Cameron Grimes takes on poker god Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match. This seems like a match that Grimes would normally lose because he has all the silly things happen to him, but something tells us Duke's flopping again.

How to watch WWE NXT WarGames live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE NXT WarGames live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

WWE NXT WarGames live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WWE NXT WarGames 2021 in the U.S. is Peacock, via the $4.99 Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for this event. Fortunately, having arrived on Fire TV recently, Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

Peacock In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WWE NXT WarGames streams in the UK and around the world

The rest of the world will grab WWE NXT WarGames live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock has landed in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) in the Women's WarGames match

and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) in the Women's WarGames match Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match

vs. Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Team Championship

vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Team Championship Roderick Strong (c) (with The Diamond Mine) vs. Joe Gacy (with Harland) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

(with Harland) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) vs. Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D'Angelo) (with Trick Williams) in the Men's WarGames match