WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 live stream: How to watch online and card

It's almost time to watch WWE Hell in a Cell live streams online, but it sounds less like a regular PPV (we'll never get used to saying "premium live event") and more like Sunday Night Raw. Yes, folks, unless something gets added tonight (and it very well could) on SmackDown, we've got an all-red brand event.

Hell In A Cell start time and date • Date: Sunday (June 5)

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock (opens in new tab)

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 100% risk free

Just as was the cast with Backlash, there are only six matches to the Hell in a Cell 2022 card at the time of publishing, making this show kinda feel like another afterthought PPV. Roman Reigns isn't defending either of his championships, and neither are The Usos (though Riddle and Nakamura just won that Championship Contenders Match on Raw, so that could be how Hell in a Cell could get a seventh match).

The biggest match on the card, going by potential for what's at stake, is the Raw Women's Championship match. Bianca Belair is defending her title against both Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Triple Threat match. But we think this will play out much like the situation with the AEW tag championship at Double or Nothing 2022, with the champ getting a victory after the challengers weaken each other. Belair's run is still new, and we'd think Rhea Ripley is the odds-on favorite for her next challenger.

Then, you've got "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes vs Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the third big show in a row. Rhodes won the last two, and this time he's facing Rollins in the titular stipulation match. We think Rhodes wins again to keep his momentum to an inevitable Money In The Bank win setting up a title shot against Reigns.

Elsewhere on the card, Ezekial (not Elias) faces Kevin Owens in a match that should, at the least, be humorous. Theory defends (and likely retains) the US Championship against Mustafa Ali and The Judgement Day's Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley take on AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

Here's everything you need to watch the Hell In A Cell live stream:

How to watch Hell In A Cell live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Hell In A Cell live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN.



Hell In A Cell live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Hell In A Cell in the U.S. is with Peacock (opens in new tab). WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Hell In A Cell live streams in the UK

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Hell In A Cell live streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab), for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Hell In A Cell live streams in Australia

Each night of Hell In A Cell begins at 10 a.m. AEST, though the Hell In A Cell kickoff shows start at 9 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching Hell In a Cell streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab).

Hell In A Cell card and results

Our predicted winners are noted below

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali in a United States Championship match

Prediction: Theory retains

Prediction: Theory retains

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP in a Handicap match

Prediction: Omos & MVP win

Prediction: Omos & MVP win

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day (AJ Styles, Damian Prince and Rhea Ripley

Prediction: The Judgment Day win

Prediction: The Judgment Day win

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Prediction: Ezekiel wins

Prediction: Ezekiel wins